Charlie Crist makes two campaign stops in Southwest Florida

The race for Florida governor is heating up as Democrat Charlie Crist made two stops in Southwest Florida.

Crist confirmed he’s waiting to hear if the Department of Justice will investigate Governor Ron DeSantis for spending taxpayer money to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

The first was in Lee County where he told an enthusiastic crowd shouting “Ron’s Gotta Go!” that it was obvious to him that the governor’s race was gaining national attention.

He was referencing Governor Desantis using taxpayer money to fly Texas migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Crist is awaiting word on whether the DOJ will investigate.

“I know one investigation has already been launched by the sheriff in Texas and I’m pleased to hear that,” Crist said. “It needs to be looked into.”

DeSantis, on Tuesday, stood by his decision and criticized President Biden’s border security during a stop in Bradenton.

Crist meanwhile told a Lee County group that the governor should be more critical of rising home insurance rates in the state, a matter he said he confronted when he previously served as governor.

“Well I called a special session when I was governor before. We were able to lower rates by 10% by spreading the risk and making insurance companies lower their rates,” Crist said.

One woman in his audience said she felt abortion was a major issue facing her and other women.

“I had to terminate a pregnancy at almost 17 weeks,” she said.

The woman who identified herself as Alyssa said her baby had fetal anomalies and it forced her to have an abortion. Something she would not have been able to do under Florida’s new law that prohibits any abortion after 15 weeks.

“Women like me who have pregnancies that are not going to survive and that will be very sick we need that time,” she stressed.

Crist called her testimony as moving as it gets.

“It illustrates the fact that Governor DeSantis is signing legislation and doesn’t even think about the human impact it’s going to create,” Crist responded.

His next stop was in Charlotte County where he met with nearly 200 supporters.

“I didn’t know there were this many democrats in the whole county,” Crist joked as he entered the room.

Many of the supporters had placed checks on the tables.

“I can’t tell you how impressed I am,” Crist told the crowd at Twins Isles Country Club.

New campaign donation figures show DeSantis outraising Crist, however Crist is ahead in smaller donor donations.

“It’s the will of the people. That’s what you’re hearing and that is what we’re seeing. It’s going to happen in this election. I’m confident,” Crist responded.

Crist and DeSantis are slated for just one debate on October 12th at Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.

Crist said he would like to see more than one debate but he doubts DeSantis will accept the challenge.

“I’d love to have more. I think he’s afraid. What can I tell you,” Crist concluded.

Crist told supporters in Charlotte County there are just 49 days until the election. He said the crowd size for a county where republicans double democrats is good sign for his campaign.