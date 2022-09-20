ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Singapore-inspired Urban Hawker market opens in Midtown: Meet the vendors

By Jeanette Settembre
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qt2s_0i3XpLMy00

For nearly a dozen food vendors hailing from Singapore, an American dream is being realized through food.

New York City’s first Urban Hawker market soft opens in the heart of Midtown (135 West 50th St.) Wednesday, spanning 11,000 square feet with 17 food vendors serving up cuisines passed down from generation to generation.

New Yorkers will be able to experience a melting pot of Malay, Peranakan, Chinese, Indian, Southeast Asian and Asian-style Western dishes.

The project was first conceived by Anthony Bourdain — but is only being realized now four years after his death.

Of the vendors, 11 hail from Singapore. Here are some standouts stalls hailing from the island nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPp2L_0i3XpLMy00
New Yorkers will be able to experience a melting pot of Malay, Peranakan, Chinese, Indian, Southeast Asian and Asian-style Western dishes at the new Urban Hawker market.
Stefano Giovannini
Hainan Jones

Chicken and rice is Singapore’s most celebrated local dish. The humble platter was elevated in the 1970s by chef Joon Toh Kiang, the founder of the original Hainan Jones in Singapore. Now, his son Raymond is at the helm of Hainan Jones at Urban Hawker, serving up succulent chicken three ways: poached (the original version of the beloved dish), roasted and fried. It’s served with broth accompanied by lime chili, dark soy sauce and minced ginger for under $20. The stall also serves up a chicken porridge dish ($12) and sides like oyster sauce veggies for $4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPePt_0i3XpLMy00
The signature chicken rice dish from Hainan Jones, an Urban Hawker vendor hailing from Singapore.
Stefano Giovannini
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEMjt_0i3XpLMy00
The signature chicken rice dish from Hainan Jones.
Stefano Giovannini
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpCjt_0i3XpLMy00
shared by command education How this life coach gets students into Ivy League schools for $1.5K per hour Padi

Nasi ambeng, a heaping rice platter with myriad spices, beef rendang and sambal squid is the star of this Malay-inspired stand from husband-and-wife team of Sulaiman Rahman and Annie Ali.

“Our restaurant in Singapore is eight years old. This is our first expansion in the US. When we heard Anthony Bourdain’s project had been revived, we said we were interested in getting involved,” Rahman told The Post, adding that they are already planning to open up a stall at forthcoming Urban Space in Los Angeles.

The satay is another standout. Chicken ($15) and lamb ($16.50) come six sticks per order and are marinated overnight and served with peanut sauce, cucumber and onion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WE70H_0i3XpLMy00
Husband and wife team of owners Sulaiman Rahman and Annie Ahmad with chicken satay from their stand Padi at Urban Hawker market.
Stefano Giovannini
Mamak’s Corner

Breakfast will be served all day at this Singapore Indian stall by chef Rajan Belani. He’ll offer up favorites like nasi goreng mamak — rice noodles wok-fried with tomato, sambal sauce, minced meat and veggies ($12.50).

Belani’s saffron basmati rice is another staple that’s infectiously fragrant and flavorful. He also churns out Indian flatbreads served with lentils and coconut chutney.

Daisy’s Dream
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTk06_0i3XpLMy00
Nyonya Curry Chicken from Daisy’s Dream.
Stefano Giovannini

Roy Tan is offering Peranakan cuisine, a unique fusion of Chinese and Malaysian food. His inspiration is his mother Daisy, who opened her first stall in Singapore at age 60 as a retirement gig. Tan will serve up dishes like nyonya curry chicken, an aromatic coconut curry dish served with turmeric sticky rice, and laksa, a coconut curry rice noodle soup. It’s a family affair with Daisy’s daughter, actress and writer Selena Tan, serving as part owner.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

World Paella Day: Behind the stove at Mercado Little Spain

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City is turning up the heat this Hispanic Heritage Month. At Mercado Little Spain in Hudson Yards, the kitchen is busy and the pans are piping hot on World Paella Day. Chef Nicolás López showed what goes into making their signature paella. Watch the video player above for the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers put a spin on traditional Rosh Hashanah dishes

NEW YORK -- The Jewish New Year begins Sunday night.Rosh Hashanah is two days long and celebrates the creation of the world, and some New Yorkers CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to are creating new experiences to celebrate seeing more family and friends again in person.Mark Strausman, chef and owner of Mark's Off Madison, makes a signature dish his grandmother always made on Rosh Hashanah. He says it's "kind of like a Jewish meatball," but it's actually stuffed cabbage."There's also raisins in the sauce because we want it nice and sweet," he said.Sweet for a "sweet" Jewish New Year ahead.Strausman, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC To Open First Singapore Hawker Center In Midtown

What is a hawker center you might be wondering? A hawker center is a traditional Singaporean food hall that hosts numerous stalls and vendors. NYC’s very first, Urban Hawker, is set to open on Wednesday, September 28 at 135 W. 50th Street. The highly-anticipated food hall was specially curated by Singaporean food expert and founder of Makansutra (a Singapore-based company striving to promote heritage street food culture), KF Seetoh. Multi-generational vendors, otherwise known as “hawkerpreneurs,” will delight New Yorkers’ diverse palate. 17 vendors will bring the vibrant flavors of Singapore, along with other cuisines such as Malay, Peranakan, Chinese, and Indian to Midtown Manhattan, with 11 vendors coming directly from Singapore’s very own hawker centers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

15 Restaurants With The Best Pancakes In NYC

You’ll never find a shortage of breakfast and brunch options here in New York, especially when it comes to the art of pancakes. Fluffy yet firm, and soft with flavor, they’re the perfect sweet treat to start your day off with. Whether you’re looking for classic buttermilk pancakes, sprinkle-covered hotcakes or want to test your limits with mac n’ cheese pancakes (yes, they’re real!), there’s so many options to try around the city! In honor of National Pancake Day (9/26), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite restaurants to grab a warm stack of goodness. We proudly present, the best...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Proof

20 Best Wings In NYC

If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does

When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

NYC Lifts 2 VAX Mandates

In a move that for many is too little too late, NYC has finally lifted its vaccine mandate for private sector workers and student athletes. But get this, the city worker mandate remains. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Vaccine mandates have been an infringement since the day they were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Highest Apartment In The World Has Been Unveiled In NYC, Rising 1,416 Feet Above The City

Imagine living above New York City – so far above it that you could see for miles and actually witness the curvature of the Earth. Well that’s what one lucky New Yorker can do if they want to purchase one of the city’s most exclusive listings ever… The Penthouse at Midtown’s coveted Central Park Tower has just been revealed, atop the world’s tallest residential building. This unbelievable new apartment boasts plenty of superlatives: it’s the largest condo for sale now in NYC at $250,000,000, the largest apartment available on Billionaires Row, and the largest residence in Central Park Tower, spanning 17,545 square feet of interior living space.  It also contains the highest private ballroom in the world, the highest private terrace in the world that is 1,433 square feet of outdoor space itself, and holds the title of the highest residence in the world. That’s right, not just NYC, the entire WORLD. We got a first look to see how it checks out in person, and it utterly amazed us to say the very least…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Aromatic Rice#Chicken Noodle#Soy Sauce#Food Drink#Urban Hawker#American#New Yorkers#Chinese#Indian#Southeast Asian
Secret NYC

NYC’s First-Ever Jimmy John’s Has Opened In Brooklyn

The popular chain opened its first-ever NYC location in Clinton Hall this past July. The fairly new store spans 1,000 square feet on Myrtle Ave., offering up fresh sandwiches everyday from 10am to 10pm. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC,” said James North, President of Jimmy John’s. Customers can choose from their extensive menu, including popular items like lettuce-wrapped Unwich® sandwiches, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, and of course, their iconic fresh-baked French bread. The Clinton Hall location adds to the franchise’s 2,600 restaurants across 43 states, with more expected to open in the Northeast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
CBS New York

NYC considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is facing pushback for some plans the city is considering to house newly arrived migrants.They come to America in search of stability, but many instead find themselves shuffled from city to city.At the Port Authority Bus Terminal, one woman pleaded not to be relocated again after she was put on a bus from El Paso, Texas without her family.To house the unprecedented surge of more than 11,000 migrants the last few months, on CBS2's weekly political show The Point, the mayor told reporter Marica Kramer he is considering using cruise ships as temporary housing."We are looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy