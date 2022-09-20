ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department hiring new officers

The Apopka Police Department is currently authorized to increase its force up to 122 sworn police officers in the current budget. As it stands, they are at 109. If they are able to hire the additional 13 officers in this budget cycle, it would increase its per capita to 2.08 officers per 1,000. That's still below the state average of 2.33 officers per 1,000, but that would get them moving in a forward direction, given Apopka's imminent and continued growth.
APOPKA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Deltona City Manager Tenders Resignation at Tuesday Meeting

DELTONA, Fla. - John Peters, the acting City Manager of Deltona since Novembe 2020, has submitted his resignation to the City Commission as of Tuesday. It's the second time in the last couple years Deltona has been forced to look for a new City Manager. Former City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper...
DELTONA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues

APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
APOPKA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Who will win Corridor of the Year?

Corridor safety and blight is probably the issue I hear the most about as your county commissioner. Speeding and distracted drivers are generally the biggest cause of accidents. Cut through traffic through residential areas where folks want to be able to go for a walk or bike ride end up harmful due to excessive speeding. And the never-ending request to drivers to please stay off cell phones. Drivers in their twenties are the ones we try to reason with as they haven't lived long enough to be in an accident and understand the consequences. We want the younger drivers and everyone else safe. So, please drive slower and be alert.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
MINNEOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Bowman
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
WINTER PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#City Council#Fire Administration#Afd#The Apopka Voice#Division
click orlando

Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials. Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
KISSIMMEE, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy