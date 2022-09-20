Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department hiring new officers
The Apopka Police Department is currently authorized to increase its force up to 122 sworn police officers in the current budget. As it stands, they are at 109. If they are able to hire the additional 13 officers in this budget cycle, it would increase its per capita to 2.08 officers per 1,000. That's still below the state average of 2.33 officers per 1,000, but that would get them moving in a forward direction, given Apopka's imminent and continued growth.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman, deputy save abandoned dog near Orange County bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
theapopkavoice.com
At Nesta's urging, City Council announces South Apopka Annexation Workshop date
At its Wednesday meeting, the Apopka City Council took a small step in the long march to annex South Apopka. After over a year of discussions, announcements, political promises, false starts, and the urging of Commissioner Nick Nesta, it announced a date and time for a workshop to discuss the idea.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Deltona City Manager Tenders Resignation at Tuesday Meeting
DELTONA, Fla. - John Peters, the acting City Manager of Deltona since Novembe 2020, has submitted his resignation to the City Commission as of Tuesday. It's the second time in the last couple years Deltona has been forced to look for a new City Manager. Former City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper...
fox35orlando.com
New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues
APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
Orange County motel under scrutiny by county for dozens of crime calls
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a push to get problem properties attracting violent crime under control in Orange County. The sheriff’s office and county leaders are putting the pressure on owners of what they consider nuisance properties to clean up or shut down. During a hearing on...
theapopkavoice.com
Who will win Corridor of the Year?
Corridor safety and blight is probably the issue I hear the most about as your county commissioner. Speeding and distracted drivers are generally the biggest cause of accidents. Cut through traffic through residential areas where folks want to be able to go for a walk or bike ride end up harmful due to excessive speeding. And the never-ending request to drivers to please stay off cell phones. Drivers in their twenties are the ones we try to reason with as they haven't lived long enough to be in an accident and understand the consequences. We want the younger drivers and everyone else safe. So, please drive slower and be alert.
fox35orlando.com
Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him. Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his...
click orlando
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
click orlando
USRowing ‘deeply saddened’ after lightning strike on Lake Fairview leaves 1 student dead, 1 on life support
ORLANDO, Fla. – USRowing on Tuesday released a statement, sharing its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved in last week’s tragic lightning strike near Lake Fairview that left one student dead and another on life support. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon as five students from various...
WESH
Orange City couple who put children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions arrested, deputies say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City couple is accused of keeping children in a bug-infested, filthy home. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, hours after sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose call at the home and noticed how the house looked. The suspects and children were not at the...
Deputies: 1 hurt in shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orlando’s Pine Hills community sent a man to a hospital late Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators said. Around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired along Pine Chase Drive, not far from the intersection of Hastings Street and Silver Star Road.
click orlando
Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged
LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials. Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
click orlando
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
