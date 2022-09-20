Corridor safety and blight is probably the issue I hear the most about as your county commissioner. Speeding and distracted drivers are generally the biggest cause of accidents. Cut through traffic through residential areas where folks want to be able to go for a walk or bike ride end up harmful due to excessive speeding. And the never-ending request to drivers to please stay off cell phones. Drivers in their twenties are the ones we try to reason with as they haven't lived long enough to be in an accident and understand the consequences. We want the younger drivers and everyone else safe. So, please drive slower and be alert.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO