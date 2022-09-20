Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Feature Friday: Precious Johnson had to learn fast at Auburn
To say Precious Johnson got thrown into the fire at Auburn would be the understatement of the year. The 6-5 Texas transfer had announced in September of 2021 that she was going to sign with Coach Johnnie Harris and the Tigers, and would be headed to The Plains at the semester break.
auburntigers.com
Softball treks to Birmingham to open fall exhibition slate
AUBURN, Ala. – Hitting the road for the first of five consecutive weekends of exhibition contests, Auburn softball opens its fall slate Sunday with a pair of games against Pensacola State College and UAB in Birmingham. "We're excited to get our first taste of competition this weekend," said head...
auburntigers.com
Auburn to host No. 13 Ole Miss for SEC home opener
AUBURN, Ala. — Returning to the friendly confines of the Auburn Soccer Complex, the Auburn soccer team (4-2-4, 0-2) is set to host No. 13 Ole Miss (8-0-2, 2-0) for its home opener in conference play. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Alex Perlman and Marion...
unionspringsherald.com
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball begins SEC campaign in Tuscaloosa
AUBURN, Ala. – Non-conference is complete. Now Auburn Volleyball faces a new challenge, traveling to rival Alabama to begin SEC play in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers and the Tide will play back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. First serve for both matches is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in on Saturday to SEC Network Plus, while Sunday's match is the first of five matches on the SEC Network.
auburntigers.com
Women’s golf set to begin play at the Mason Rudolph Championship
AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn women's golf team is back in action this weekend for their second tournament of the 2022-23 season at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn. The three-day event will begin Friday and run through Sunday. The Tigers will not arrive...
auburntigers.com
Auburn players post two wins over ranked opponents in singles at 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Carolyn Ansari and junior Ariana Arseneault each posted singles wins over ranked opponents on Friday at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, NC. In her first match of the day, Ansari defeated Michigan's Kari Miller 7-6 (2), 6-3, who is ranked No. 17 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, before falling to 55th ranked Alana Smith from host school NC State 6-4, 2-6, 5-7.
Watch Tank Bigsby surprise Auburn teammates with new Beats by Dre headphones
Auburn’s team meeting Thursday afternoon ran a little longer than usual. That’s because Tank Bigsby had a surprise for his Auburn teammates. The Tigers’ star running back delivered a generous gift to each of his teammates, providing every player on the roster with a brand new pair of Beats by Dre Studio³ Wireless headphones.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to Arkansas in road battle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Falling at the hands of No. 20 Arkansas (6-2-1, 1-1), Auburn soccer (4-2-4, 0-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to the reigning Southeastern Conference Champions Thursday at Razorback Stadium. "We battled hard tonight against a very tough team," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "I thought we...
How to watch: IMG Academy vs. Central-Phenix City is ESPN's high school football game of the week
The juggernaut from Florida travels to Alabama today for a nationally televised game
auburntigers.com
Soccer hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer (4-1-4) looks to rebound from a tough conference opener with another road SEC match at No. Arkansas (5-2-1) Thursday, Sept. 22. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Mike Watts and Marion Crowder on the call. First kick at Razorback Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis set to compete in 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight on Thursday
AUBURN, Ala. - The women's tennis team is set to have members compete in the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight beginning on Thursday in Cary, NC. Ariana Arseneault, Carolyn Ansari, Kaitlyn Carnicella and DJ Bennett will be traveling to the Old North State to represent the Tigers in the tournament. Auburn...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
WTVM
Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line
Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective. The tweet that Finley...
opelikaobserver.com
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
alabamanews.net
Auburn Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge, saying she was involved in selling drugs using a digital app. 23-year-old Cindy Zheng of Auburn is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and having drug paraphernalia. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the investigation...
