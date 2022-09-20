Read full article on original website
MAPS Seattle: Building A Downtown Hub for Seattle’s Diverse Muslim Community
On March 25, 2022, only a few days before Ramadan, the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) opened a location in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, only minutes away from the Westlake station. MAPS Seattle was built with the intention to have a space where Muslims from all over the greater Seattle area could find their community. Though there are mosques all over the Puget Sound, from the South End to the east side, MAPS Seattle is the only fully functional mosque in downtown Seattle, serving as a great central location. MAPS Seattle holds weekly Friday prayers and Islamic lectures every Thursday and employs an Imam to lead the mosque’s religious efforts.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
NEWS GLEAMS | Seattle Police Chief Has Been Appointed, Free Eye Exams at King County Vision Clinic
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz Appointed to Permanent Position as Head of Seattle Police Department. by Ashley Archibald. (Originally published on Real Change News and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Mayor...
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Podcast ‘Odd One In’ With Kristin Leong Gives Misfit Stories a Voice
Seattle-based educator and scholar Kristin Leong is no stranger to feeling like an outsider. Last month, Leong launched Odd One In, a podcast about outsiders making their own way. While the podcast will profile many different people, the similar themes are a big part of her own story. Odd One In is a production of Rock Paper Radio, a newsletter for misfits and unlikely optimists, where Leong also works as publisher.
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast
A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!
On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
City People’s Garden potentially closing by the end of the year
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s oldest garden stores could close if they don't find a new location by the end of the year. "I feel very fortunate to have worked here," Alison Greene, the owner of City People's Garden Store, said. There's a changing of the season happening...
