Silver Spring, MD

Daily Voice

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks

Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police investigate burglary, attempted rape in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police say they are investigating a burglary and the attempted rape Friday of a woman who lives in an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to police, the woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a male as she entered...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
DC News Now

Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County

CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
CHILLUM, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
