Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks
Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police investigate burglary, attempted rape in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police say they are investigating a burglary and the attempted rape Friday of a woman who lives in an apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to police, the woman reported that she was attacked from behind by a male as she entered...
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
Double shooting at party leaves one dead in Odenton
As police got on scene, they encountered a crowd of 60 to 70 people scattered throughout the parking lot.
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County
CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
Two Parkville men arrested and charged with second-degree rape
Detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested and charged two men with second-degree rape, along with several other sexual offense charges.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Armed robbery at Silver Spring bank, thefts reported at Strosniders Hardware in Kensington, Whole Foods in Chevy Chase
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive between 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Wetherill Road between noon and...
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
WTOP
Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.
A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
WTOP
Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student
The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
Wbaltv.com
Man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago could be freed Friday, some disagree
This week, a Maryland law that played a big role in Adnan Syed's release, could result in a similar fate for a man in a very different case. On Friday, the Juvenile Restoration Act could help release a man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago. In 1988, 16-Year-Old...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shooting captured by Tesla in Silver Spring
Today a Montgomery County judge handed the gunman a tough sentence. Bruce Leshan explains how a Tesla helped police find the guy.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man charged with drug distribution following Whitman student’s death
The father of a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda who died of a fentanyl overdose in January says he hopes that something positive results from the prosecution of the man who authorities say sold drugs to his son. Landen Hausman, 16, of Bethesda died Jan. 17 at...
Charging documents describe viral arrest of teen in Woodlawn
It all started when Baltimore County Police were notified of a fight going on at a shopping center in the 6600 block of Security Boulevard.
