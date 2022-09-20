Read full article on original website
Tesoro Beach in Springdale brings Mexican and Salvadoran flavors together
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Established in 2006, Ever Galdamez says his father Entimo with the help of his mother Ana opened Tesoro Beach. It combines Mexican and Salvadoran flavors with years of experience in every dish. "He was just always determined to be his own boss. That was his dream....
Maddie Love Contributing to Pop Art Show in Rogers
Maddie Love will have two pieces in the pop art show at The Artist Collective in downtown Rogers Saturday night, including an installation. She is keeping the details of the work secret until the show.
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
Dusty vortex spins up in a construction area in Fort Smith
This dusty vortex spun up in a construction area off Chad Colley Blvd in Fort Smith on Sept. 19. Credit: Brandon Michael Foss.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Let's Talk Body Image
Do you remember the first time you were keenly aware of your body? Maybe a bully a school pointed out your skin tone, or you noticed your hair didn't look quite like your siblings. Body image plays a major role in our lives, and not just as kids. On today's excerpt of Undisciplined we hear from Dr. Angela Mensah, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas.
Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Design Studio in Arkansas
In today’s ever-changing retail landscape, companies are increasingly pressed to offer shoppers innovative new experiences while also maintaining their bottom line. Sam’s Club is taking a giant leap in that direction with its newly announced Design Studio, which will be located on its Bentonville, Ark., campus and will offer associates a dedicated space for innovating, creating and collaborating.
Emma Ave. to shutdown in new Springdale project
Emma Avenue in Springdale is set to close for construction next week until Spring 2023.
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
Nautical Bowls to open Fayetteville location
A new chain restaurant serving Açai bowls and other items is coming soon to Fayetteville. Nautical Bowls will open at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the shopping center next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to the company’s website. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of...
Format festival arrives this weekend with the goal of connecting NWA to the world (and vice versa)
The first thing attendees of the first-ever Format festival will see is the entrance gate, of course. It’s a piece of custom art being built to give festival guests a taste of the installations inside, and its design is credited to local artist Athen Brandon. Once attendees enter the...
Jed Clampit to play food bank benefit, Razorback watch party Saturday
A local legend will perform a Razorback watch party and food bank benefit this weekend. Longtime Fayetteville singer/songwriter Jed Clampit will perform at a new event venue on the White River from around 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will also include a watch party...
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
Fayetteville City Council votes to rename Archibald Yell Blvd.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As of now, the street is named in honor of former Arkansas Governor Archibald Yell Blvd. but citizens have been requesting to rename the street for years because he owned slaves. “With my commitment to making sure that everyone in Fayetteville feels affirmed, welcomed, feels included....
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval
FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
