Fayetteville, AR

Maddie Love Contributing to Pop Art Show in Rogers

Maddie Love will have two pieces in the pop art show at The Artist Collective in downtown Rogers Saturday night, including an installation. She is keeping the details of the work secret until the show.
ROGERS, AR
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Let's Talk Body Image

Do you remember the first time you were keenly aware of your body? Maybe a bully a school pointed out your skin tone, or you noticed your hair didn't look quite like your siblings. Body image plays a major role in our lives, and not just as kids. On today's excerpt of Undisciplined we hear from Dr. Angela Mensah, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Design Studio in Arkansas

In today’s ever-changing retail landscape, companies are increasingly pressed to offer shoppers innovative new experiences while also maintaining their bottom line. Sam’s Club is taking a giant leap in that direction with its newly announced Design Studio, which will be located on its Bentonville, Ark., campus and will offer associates a dedicated space for innovating, creating and collaborating.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
Nautical Bowls to open Fayetteville location

A new chain restaurant serving Açai bowls and other items is coming soon to Fayetteville. Nautical Bowls will open at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the shopping center next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to the company’s website. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Jed Clampit to play food bank benefit, Razorback watch party Saturday

A local legend will perform a Razorback watch party and food bank benefit this weekend. Longtime Fayetteville singer/songwriter Jed Clampit will perform at a new event venue on the White River from around 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will also include a watch party...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Fayetteville City Council votes to rename Archibald Yell Blvd.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As of now, the street is named in honor of former Arkansas Governor Archibald Yell Blvd. but citizens have been requesting to rename the street for years because he owned slaves. “With my commitment to making sure that everyone in Fayetteville feels affirmed, welcomed, feels included....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval

FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

