'Swatting' Calls Are Targeting Schools Across The Country
There has been a recent surge in swatting calls targeting schools across the country. Swatting calls are hoax calls in which a person calls 911 to falsely report an active shooting or bomb threat. While many swatting calls target individuals at their homes, many are now being called in at...
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High mascot must be changed, violates state law
COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will have to change the mascot for one of their schools after it was deemed in violation of a state law that prohibits the use of Native American mascots by public schools. Colorado Senate Bill 21-116 was signed into law in 2021 and prohibits the use of […]
KRDO
Mayor Suthers to present Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Dewey Reinhard, founder of the Labor Day Lift Off
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will present the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard "Dewey" Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26. According to the Mayor's Office, Mr. Reinhard will receive the award in recognition of his contributions to the Colorado Springs community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado, and it was named among the top 100 events in North America.
KRDO
CSU Pueblo hosting event for brain injury survivors
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, CSU Pueblo is hosting a free event for brain injury survivors, caregivers, and providers. While this event is to highlight brain injury surviors, the leader of the program said anyone can come out and participate. This event is in partnership with the non-profit, Pueblo Brain Injury.
KRDO
All classes canceled at Cotopaxi school due to power outage
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to a power outage at the school, all pre-k through 12 classes are canceled Thursday at Cotopaxi schools. The school said afternoon activities are still possible. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing...
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
1310kfka.com
Colorado Springs woman involved in Capitol riot avoids jail time
A Colorado Springs woman arrested in connection with the Capitol riot last year avoids jail time. Lisa Homer pleaded guilty to charges of parading in a Capitol building. Homer was observed inside the Capitol wearing a “Lions not sheep” hat and made several social media posts pledging allegiance to the right-wing group Proud Boys. Homer was sentenced to three years’ probation and must pay $500 in restitution. She’s also agreed to allow law enforcement to review her social media accounts for posts related to the insurrection.
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Space Force unveils official branch song
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every branch of the US Military has its own official song. Now the newest branch, the US Space Force, created in 2019 has one too. It was unveiled at a conference in Maryland today. The song is titled "Semper Supra". "We're the mighty watchful eye,...
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Healthy Seniors: Doctors urge you to get the flu shot early this season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado health experts are sounding the alarm about a severe flu season after two years of strikingly low influenza levels. Doctors are predicting an early flu start, and they're also bracing for a potentially severe season. Australia's flu season, which helps doctors get a sense of trends and cases, shows an early and serious start. Those precautions we've taken to protect against COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing, and gathering outdoors when possible, have all but disappeared in year three of the pandemic.
El Paso Sheriff's Office: Watson Jr. High School cleared after lockdown alarm
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is on scene at Watson Jr. High School after a lockdown alarm at the school.
KRDO
Group on a mission to find Colorado families related to those on the WWII USS Indianapolis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The USS Indianapolis CA-35 Legacy Education Committee Project 888 (LECP) is looking for 14 Colorado families that were killed on the USS Indianapolis. Nine Indy Heroes were killed in action by a Japanese kamikaze before the Okinawa Gunto Campaign on March 31, 1945. Three months...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
The Pueblo Riverwalk to see new safety and expansion projects
Safety, security cameras, and expansion projects are coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo
KRDO
A Colorado Springs woman pleaded guilty to being involved in January 6 Capitol Insurrection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman arrested in Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in the Capitol Insurrection. Court records show she did that to avoid jail time. Lisa Homer was arrested after authorities identified her wearing a hat that said "lions not sheep"...
KRDO
Children’s Hospital Colorado recognizes Child Passenger Safety Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- For National Child Passenger Safety Week, Children's Hospital Colorado is raising awareness of the importance of child safety in car seats. According to Children Hospital Colorado, children should stay in each stage as long as possible for maximum protection. Some top installation misuses include installing a car seat too loosely, or with an unlocked seat belt and using both seat belt and lower anchor connectors when not allowed by the child restraint.
KKTV
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active...
Parkview Health adds new Cancer Center
PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Health System is adding a new center for cancer treatment opening Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center is a three-floor facility bringing cancer care into one facility. According to Parkview, the first floor will have Parkview’s team of radiation and surgical oncologists. The second will be medical oncology and […]
