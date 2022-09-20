ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

'Swatting' Calls Are Targeting Schools Across The Country

There has been a recent surge in swatting calls targeting schools across the country. Swatting calls are hoax calls in which a person calls 911 to falsely report an active shooting or bomb threat. While many swatting calls target individuals at their homes, many are now being called in at...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Cheyenne Mountain Junior High mascot must be changed, violates state law

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will have to change the mascot for one of their schools after it was deemed in violation of a state law that prohibits the use of Native American mascots by public schools. Colorado Senate Bill 21-116 was signed into law in 2021 and prohibits the use of […]
KRDO

Mayor Suthers to present Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Dewey Reinhard, founder of the Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will present the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard "Dewey" Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26. According to the Mayor's Office, Mr. Reinhard will receive the award in recognition of his contributions to the Colorado Springs community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado, and it was named among the top 100 events in North America.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CSU Pueblo hosting event for brain injury survivors

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, CSU Pueblo is hosting a free event for brain injury survivors, caregivers, and providers. While this event is to highlight brain injury surviors, the leader of the program said anyone can come out and participate. This event is in partnership with the non-profit, Pueblo Brain Injury.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
KRDO

All classes canceled at Cotopaxi school due to power outage

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to a power outage at the school, all pre-k through 12 classes are canceled Thursday at Cotopaxi schools. The school said afternoon activities are still possible. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing...
COTOPAXI, CO
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
1310kfka.com

Colorado Springs woman involved in Capitol riot avoids jail time

A Colorado Springs woman arrested in connection with the Capitol riot last year avoids jail time. Lisa Homer pleaded guilty to charges of parading in a Capitol building. Homer was observed inside the Capitol wearing a “Lions not sheep” hat and made several social media posts pledging allegiance to the right-wing group Proud Boys. Homer was sentenced to three years’ probation and must pay $500 in restitution. She’s also agreed to allow law enforcement to review her social media accounts for posts related to the insurrection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Literacy#Linus K12#Linus High School#Misinformation#Classroom#Palmer High School#New York Times#Tiktok
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Space Force unveils official branch song

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every branch of the US Military has its own official song. Now the newest branch, the US Space Force, created in 2019 has one too. It was unveiled at a conference in Maryland today. The song is titled "Semper Supra". "We're the mighty watchful eye,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Healthy Seniors: Doctors urge you to get the flu shot early this season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado health experts are sounding the alarm about a severe flu season after two years of strikingly low influenza levels. Doctors are predicting an early flu start, and they're also bracing for a potentially severe season. Australia's flu season, which helps doctors get a sense of trends and cases, shows an early and serious start. Those precautions we've taken to protect against COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing, and gathering outdoors when possible, have all but disappeared in year three of the pandemic.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KRDO

Children’s Hospital Colorado recognizes Child Passenger Safety Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- For National Child Passenger Safety Week, Children's Hospital Colorado is raising awareness of the importance of child safety in car seats. According to Children Hospital Colorado, children should stay in each stage as long as possible for maximum protection. Some top installation misuses include installing a car seat too loosely, or with an unlocked seat belt and using both seat belt and lower anchor connectors when not allowed by the child restraint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Parkview Health adds new Cancer Center

PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Health System is adding a new center for cancer treatment opening Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center is a three-floor facility bringing cancer care into one facility. According to Parkview, the first floor will have Parkview’s team of radiation and surgical oncologists. The second will be medical oncology and […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy