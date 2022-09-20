Arrest made in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier.

Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released once next of kin notifications have been made.

Police say this is Killeen’s 13th Murder of 2022. Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9:00 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

If you may have seen anything or have any information about this Murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

Previously, Killeen PD said this was the 14th murder of the year in the city. The department later amended that number.

