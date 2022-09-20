Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager

Source: mega

Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.

"I'm not gonna be afraid of relationships because my first experience was blackmail. That's an aberration. No, no. That's not the way it is. And if I go on — and I'm not gonna let it beat me," McConaughey said about not closing himself off to people following the horrific ordeal. "I'm going, 'I'm not gonna let that beat my sense of trust in people and say, 'No, I can have a healthy relationship.' Non-negotiable. No."

"But I was very clear, again, that was not right, that was not cool, that was not the way it is," the Dallas Buyers Club actor maintained. "After that, I got to have some healthy sexual relations and have girls that I liked and liked me, and we slowly got intimate and it was beautiful and clumsy, and all those things, but it wasn't ugly like that was."

"Am I denying that it happened? No. I'm not denying that it happened," he continued. "Ugly. Ugh... but am I gonna carry that? I chose, non-negotiably, I'm not going to carry that, bring that baggage into the life I'm going to lead, and how I treat people and how I trust people, and how I look at circumstances and the risk I may take."

As OK! previously reported, McConaughey detailed what had happened to him in his 2020 memoir, Greenlights. "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," he laid out in the book.

"I was molested by a man when I was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van," the Texas native penned. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case."

Luckily, McConaughey has healed from the terrible events and has embraced the positives in his life. "I've never felt like a victim," he insisted. "I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy."