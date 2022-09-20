At any given time, more than a hundred low-income households with housing choice vouchers are searching for a place to live in Columbia. Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole estimates that only 20 to 25 of those families will find homes during the 60-day period before those vouchers expire. Renters have to find a landlord who will accept the voucher and provide a lease, which is no easy task.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO