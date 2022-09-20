Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
CPS board members discuss legislative priorities for next school year
The Columbia School Board reviewed legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year in a work session Thursday. They raised possible changes in priorities around student transportation and federal and state COVID-19 funding. Member Jeanne Snodgrass asked that the board consider seeking an exemption to school transportation legislation that would allow...
Columbia Missourian
CPS committee begins new approach to reviewing policies
Policies in Columbia Public Schools will get regular reviews under a new approach starting this week. Under the process led by chair Blake Willoughby, the Columbia School Board’s Policy Committee will systematically review up to three policies per meeting.
Columbia Missourian
Two days of Mid-Missouri PrideFest start Saturday with vendors, performers
Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back for another weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Columbia. The festival will kick off at noon Saturday at Rose Music Hall, start at 1 p.m. Sunday and conclude Sunday night.
Columbia Missourian
One Read panel discusses resources for teen mental health
The Daniel Boone Regional Library hosted a panel that focused on teen mental health and resources for support Wednesday night at the Boone County History & Culture Center. The event, “I’m Listening: A One Read Panel on Teen Mental Health,” featured panelists Tina Edholm, an MU Extension field specialist in human development, and Heather Harlan, a public health educator with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. Katherine Cox-Littrell, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, was also a panelist.
Columbia Missourian
Housing voucher applicants plagued by obstacles
At any given time, more than a hundred low-income households with housing choice vouchers are searching for a place to live in Columbia. Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole estimates that only 20 to 25 of those families will find homes during the 60-day period before those vouchers expire. Renters have to find a landlord who will accept the voucher and provide a lease, which is no easy task.
Columbia Missourian
Outdoor MyHouse concerts part of increasing downtown events
With the pandemic waning, downtown Columbia is seeing increasing levels of outdoor events on public property. The uptick in the events is welcomed by those boosting the city as a destination, but there have been complaints about the accompanying crowds and noise.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department to host open house Saturday
Columbia Police Department will host a training center open house Saturday as part of its months-long recruitment campaign to address staff shortages. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Regional Training Center at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive, according to a joint news release from the department and the city of Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Dragonflies return to Columbia as a part of annual migration
Walkers and runners in Columbia may have noticed the growing buzz of dragonflies along the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail. Dragonflies are one of the many insect species that migrate south each fall, some flying hundreds of miles to escape the oncoming cold temperatures.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's high temperature ties with 129-year-old record on Tuesday
Columbia hit a high of 98 degrees Tuesday, tying with a 129-year-old city temperature record that was set in 1893. Jon Carney, meteorologist with National Weather Service in St. Louis, said that Columbia also hit 98 degrees in 1918 and 1991. In the past 104 years, Columbia met the temperature record just three times.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's defense prepares to adjust against Bishop DuBourg/Hancock
Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a rare challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball star Madison Uptegrove commits to Missouri
Tolton junior Madison Uptegrove announced her commitment to play softball at Missouri via Twitter on Monday. (tncms-inline)1571626194059292672[0](/tncms-inline)
Columbia Missourian
Capital City, RB Jacobs trying to 'build a culture' as promising season continues
Winning football games isn’t easy. Capital City found that out rather quickly in its inaugural varsity season in 2020, like most new programs do. Starting its first season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make getting started any easier.
Columbia Missourian
Familiar to Drinkwitz, not so familiar to Missouri: MU football enters Auburn for first time
The seat is hot for Bryan Harsin. In only his second season at the helm for Auburn, he has taken backlash for incidents off the field and limited success on it. And for Missouri, it has coincidentally thrived on these occasions under coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Columbia Missourian
Local gas prices increase for the first time in 98 days
Columbia gas prices increased Tuesday, ending a streak of 98 days where gas prices were steadily decreasing. Columbia’s weekly average price rose 11 cents from $3.39 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline last week to this week’s average of $3.50. The weekly average increase is mostly due to a jump of 9 cents in average price Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man charged with second-degree murder in connection to overdose death
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday in connection to a January overdose death. Sean Rogers, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Columbia Missourian
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming
Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too.
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation
The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer takes down John Brown to win third straight
No. 18 Columbia College women’s soccer took a ranked matchup on the road against No. 12 John Brown University 2-0. It was the Cougars’ third consecutive victory. Columbia (4-3-1) completely dismantled the John Brown (3-3-0) offense. The Golden Eagles fired off just five shots, just one of which needed to be saved by Cougars goalie Victoria Heus.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 21, 2022
Thomas Allen, 84, of Columbia died Sept. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home. Lisa Ann Kirschner, 48, of Columbia died Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Columbia Missourian
CC volleyball looks to win seventh straight match
Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start. The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue their strong play Thursday against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
