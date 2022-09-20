Read full article on original website
Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile
Two Davenport men who earned money last year by hauling and storing thousands of junk tires without permits have been ordered to pay a total of $90,000 for the violations and to remove the tires from the property they rent, according to court documents. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado were fined $10,000 apiece […] The post Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DOJ investigating allegations that Kansas City police racially discriminated against Black officers
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination against Black officers, according to a letter sent to the agency Monday.
Brooklyn robbery suspect dies of possible overdose in police custody
According to police, the man was arrested around 6 p.m. after officers responded to a 911 call reporting a knife fight in Sunset Park Thursday. He died over 90 minutes later of a possible overdose.
