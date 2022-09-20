Two Davenport men who earned money last year by hauling and storing thousands of junk tires without permits have been ordered to pay a total of $90,000 for the violations and to remove the tires from the property they rent, according to court documents. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado were fined $10,000 apiece […] The post Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

