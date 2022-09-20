SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s a cold start in Mid-Michigan with many waking up to the 30s, temperatures are even nearing freezing in our northern counties too. There’s a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in those counties, more information can be found in our Weather Alerts section. We’re expecting a bright day with dry weather, but as a low approaches this weekend, we’ll see shower chances making a return. If you have weekend plans, like the last few weekends, the better rain chances are on Sunday, so Saturday should feature dry weather more frequently.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO