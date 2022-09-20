Read full article on original website
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20
Michigan's Haunted Musical on hold while organizers work with planning commission. A new Halloween attraction is gearing up for the season and still has some hurdles to jump through before it starts spooking thrill seekers. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. Local Coach Inspires kids, teens to box. How to Perform...
Michigan's Haunted Musical on hold while organizers work with planning commission
Here are the top stories we are following this evening,. OTC Oral contraceptives is one way to assist in combating 1931 abortion ban. One new action by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (DORA) is moving to allow pharmacists to dispense some birth control over the counter (OTC).
Michigan makes $1.2M investment in veteran suicide prevention
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $1.2 million investment in veteran suicide prevention programs to help more than 500,000 military veterans and their families. This is the largest investment in veteran suicide prevention outreach since at least the year 2000 and likely the largest in Michigan history,...
Thrill seekers may have to wait to be spooked as Michigan’s Haunted Musical is on hold
GENESSE CO., (WNEM) – A new Halloween attraction gearing up for the season and still has some hurdles to jump through before it starts spooking thrill seekers. Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township is on hold, as organizers await the green light from the planning commission. Alberto Dimatteo...
Third grade reading scores lower compared to last year, study says
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Close to 5,650 students in Michigan had low enough reading scores that they could be required to repeat the third grade, according to a new report from Michigan State University. Nearly all students in third through eighth grades in spring 2022 took the Michigan Student...
MI parents weighing in on education system with new council
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) -The Michigan Parents’ Council held its first meeting Wednesday to discuss how members would like to reshape the state’s education system. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said the 13-member group reflects a broad slice of Michigan. “You see parents that have children of different ages,” Gilchrist...
Pharmacists can partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The state of Michigan is allowing pharmacists to partner with doctors to prescribe hormonal birth control. It’s one of the many actions state officials are taking following the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the legal battle over Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. “I...
Attorney releases new details in Oxford school shooting case
Following Mark Latunski who pleaded guilty to murder of Kevin Bacon, the parents of Kevin Bacon are saying no justice will bring their son back. Here are the Top Stories we are following this evening. Student arrested after cutting at Bridgeport school injures 2 students. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Cool & breezy for the first day of fall
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last full day of summer saw severe storms in the morning and a blast of heat with some humidity in the afternoon. Conditions have turned cooler on this first day of fall, and we’re expected to consistently stay cooler to ring in the new season. In fact, lake-effect kicks up today (surely a sign fall is here!) before drier conditions on Friday.
Cold start Friday morning, tracking shower chances this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s a cold start in Mid-Michigan with many waking up to the 30s, temperatures are even nearing freezing in our northern counties too. There’s a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in those counties, more information can be found in our Weather Alerts section. We’re expecting a bright day with dry weather, but as a low approaches this weekend, we’ll see shower chances making a return. If you have weekend plans, like the last few weekends, the better rain chances are on Sunday, so Saturday should feature dry weather more frequently.
Scattered rain this evening & Wednesday, much cooler with Fall arriving Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have periodically moved through parts of Mid-Michigan today, but as of 5:30 PM this evening, we’ve avoided severe weather. Although the threat is low, a risk for strong to severe storms will remain through the first half of tonight and we’ll be keeping an eye on things as they develop. Once we get past tonight, we’ll have a few more showers to deal with on Wednesday before a big pattern change arrives to close out the workweek.
