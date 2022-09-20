ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Severe showers and thunderstorms in South-Central Idaho possible this afternoon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the National Weather Service, there could be severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds in south-central Idaho this afternoon and evening. The eastern mountains in Idaho could also see heavy rain this afternoon and evening. More showers and thunderstorms are expected again in...
It's going to feel like Autumn on Thursday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A storm has been spinning over northern California for the last 5 days. In the meantime, the Treasure Valley has been warm and dry. However, the California storm is now headed our way. I’m expecting a significant change to our weather as the storm approaches and leaves the state. This will usher in the coolest air of the season for Idaho.
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect

Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
