Energy Industry

The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
BBC

Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC

The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
BBC

Sri Lanka power cuts - wrong oil blamed

A senior Sri Lankan official has blamed poor quality crude oil imports for the shutdown of a power plant, leading to extended blackouts. Utilities regulator chief Janaka Ratnayake said the oil burnt in the furnaces had too much sulphur in it. But the country's energy minister has disputed the allegation.
BBC

Energy bills: New law will force landlords to pass on £400 rebate

Landlords will be forced through legislation to pass on the £400 energy rebate to tenants with all-inclusive bills, the government says. Charities had raised concerns that tenants whose bills are included in their rent could miss out because the rebate is paid to their landlord. But a body representing...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
