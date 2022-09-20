SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: District play opens for many ranked squads

By Christian Potts | Photo by Karen Schwartz

With more than half of the teams in last week's SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 taking last week off from game competition, there wasn't room for much movement in the weekly rankings, particularly near the top.

But there still is plenty to talk about as the schedule now steps up in importance, with teams diving into district play to shake out how the playoff brackets will look based on their records in district contests.

This week, we take a look at the district road ahead for the Top 25 teams, plus chart some movement in the back half of the rankings among a number of teams who did compete in Week 3, as well as how multiple losses to ranked squads have affected the rankings.

1. Bixby (3-0)

The Spartans will face their first 6AI district competition and join a district that includes two others of the Tulsa area's "Big Five" - Jenks and Broken Arrow - as well as the trio of Moore schools, Enid and Norman North.

Bixby faces a potential pitfall right away in the first district contest in a road trip to face a Norman North squad that had impressed until a surprising 28-23 loss to Yukon in Week 3.

2. Tulsa Union (3-0)

In almost any other season, Union's non-district resume would be more than enough for a No. 1 ranking. And the Redhawks would love that chance to knock Bixby off the pedestal, but it can only happen in the playoffs as they don't have a regular-season meeting.

Union can take a huge step toward a District 6AI-2 title in its opener, as they take on rival Owasso. The winner will be sitting in a great spot, even this early in the season.

3. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0)

The Antlers have been the standout so far of a talented corps of teams trying to take the 6AII crown after Bixby's move up a division.

Perhaps the biggest game to decide District 6AII-2 will come in Week 6 when Deer Creek faces Choctaw, but the Antlers shouldn't overlook their first opponent, Ponca City, coached by Hominy and Oklahoma State alum Scott Harmon. The Wildcats bring Harmon's tough, hard-working mentality to every snap.

4. Jenks (2-1)

The Trojans' pursuit of a third straight state championship has been anything but easy already, and will remain tough in District 6AI-1.

Jenks will begin the run facing an improving Enid squad coached by former Oklahoma State star Rashaun Woods, but fans likely already have an eye to the season's final two games, showdowns with Broken Arrow and Bixby.

5. McAlester (3-0)

The Buffaloes fell barely short of the Class 5A crown last year and so far in 2022, they look the part of a serious challenger.

Their key games come in Week 5 and Week 6, when they play Del City and Coweta, with the District 5A-3 champion almost assuredly coming from that trio of teams, all of whom are currently Top 15 squads in the SBLive rankings for the state.

6. OKC Bishop McGuinness (3-0)

The top half of District 5A-2 is as tough as about any in the state, with four teams capable of winning big games and three that won playoff contests a year ago.

That means the Irish will have to run a gauntlet of those squads in October, facing Guthrie on Oct. 7, Midwest City Carl Albert on Oct. 14, and finishing the year against Piedmont on Oct. 28.

7. Owasso (1-2)

The Rams have, hands down, the toughest early-season schedule in Oklahoma, facing the other four of the Tulsa area's "Big Five" in their first four games.

A hard-fought 27-26 win against Broken Arrow provided some momentum going into the bye week, and now the Rams can snag the upper hand in District 6AI-2 with an opening win against Tulsa Union this Friday. Easier said than done, but the opportunity lies in front of Owasso.

8. Mustang (2-1)

The Broncos did play in Week 3, scoring a solid 41-13 victory against visiting Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber. They have hopes of crashing the party in District 6AI-2, and they have a victory each against district rivals Owasso and Union during the previous two seasons.

They'll start their district slate this week with their biggest rival, neighboring Yukon, which is coming in with positive momentum after its win against Norman North.

9. Choctaw (2-1)

The Yellowjackets' first-round exit from the 6AII playoffs a year ago left a bitter taste they're looking to wash out with a big run this season.

They'll get district play started in this week against a Putnam City North team that also went out in the quarterfinals last year, but has lost a lot from that team. Folks in Choctaw already have been counting down the days until Oct. 6 and the rematch with the Deer Creek squad that knocked them out of last year's playoffs.

10. Del City (3-0)

The Eagles served notice to Class 5A that they're going to be reckoned with by dispatching three strong foes in the non-district slate (Choctaw, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Midwest City).

Their reward is a spot in District 5A-3, which has three legitimate state title contenders at the top in the Eagles, Coweta and the defending champion, McAlester. First up is the Eagles' second trip to Tulsa of the year and a date with East Central later this week.

11. Coweta (3-0)

The Tigers left absolutely no doubt in a 50-0 thrashing of Pryor, a team that won a playoff game in 5A last season, but had not much answers on Friday night.

They'll begin the aforementioned 5A-3 race with a home contest against Glenpool this week, with big dates looming against Top 10-ranked foes in Del City and McAlester still to come.

12. Cushing (3-0)

Tigers' quarterback Blake Berlowitz had a weekend to remember, making his official commitment to play collegiately for New Mexico State, as well as throwing six touchdown passes and running for a seventh as the Tigers thrashed a solid Berryhill squad, 54-3.

They have the look as the team to beat in Class 4A, and they'll start their road through District 4A-3 with a road trip to Miami this week.

13. Stillwater (3-0)

The Pioneers got a tougher-than-expected test from Norman, needing a last-second touchdown from running back Noah Roberts to pull out a 36-33 victory to stay undefeated.

They're a big player in District 6AII-1, with the chief competition likely to come from Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Muskogee and Sand Springs.

14. Broken Arrow (0-3)

The Tigers took the week off to get ready for a reboot of the season, which gets started in a Thursday night road trip to face Southmoore. Weeks 5, 7 and 9 bring critical games against Norman North, Bixby and Jenks.

With six of the eight teams in each 6AI district reaching the playoffs, the Tigers are in good shape to make it, but they'd sure like to boost their seed as much as possible; hopefully to a top-two district finish which would mean a first-round bye in the playoffs.

15. Lincoln Christian (3-1)

The Bulldogs took an unsuccessful business trip to Arkansas, falling to Shiloh Christian , 42-35, adding a fourth non-district game since 3A-3 has only seven total teams.

While Lincoln is the clear favorite in the district, they get a tough opener against Berryhill, which always fields a physical, tough squad. And the state's winningest coach, Mike Snyder, will have his Seminole squad ready for a Week 7 district contest.

16. Rejoice Christian (3-0)

The Eagles have posted video game-like numbers to this point offensively, piling up 161 points in victories against three quality opponents in Cashion, Cascia Hall and Beggs .

They'll begin District 2A-8 play against Salina, with that district likely a two-team race between the Eagles and another high-powered offense in Pawhuska. Those two squads will play in what figures to be a showdown the final week of the season.

17. Washington (3-0)

The defending Class 2A runner-up is still looking to play a complete game. The Warriors dominated a half against a tough Vian squad before not looking as good in the second half; then trailed at halftime in their next two outings before securing victory.

Still, they're 3-0 and they're the solid favorite in District 2A-3, where they will get things started this week with a visit from Frederick.

18. Collinsville (3-0)

The Cardinals had a lot of key players graduate after last season, but they are figuring things out and finding the win column as they do, succeeding again in Week 3 in a hard-fought 35-25 triumph against Class 6AII Bartlesville.

Collinsville is still the likely favorite in District 5A-4, with the Cardinals' first district contest coming this week against neighboring rival Pryor.

19. Moore (3-0)

In the 30-year history of the Moore War, the annual showdown between Moore and Westmoore, the teams have always played to open the season.

With them competing in a district for the first time, that changes this year, with a Week 4 contest to open district play. The Lions have been high-octane and impressive so far and look to make a big impact in the District 6AI-1 race.

20. Muskogee (3-0)

The Roughers were a middle of the pack pick by some in District 6AII-1 this fall. But they've looked the part of a state title contender so far, scoring three straight wins, including a takedown of 5A power Midwest City Carl Albert.

Their district title hopes face an immediate test from Sand Springs, which is 2-1 after a 48-25 win against Ponca City in Week 3.

21. Norman North (2-1)

The Timberwolves were sailing along for their first two games and hoped to enter district play unbeaten. But Yukon had other plans, as the Millers played far and away their best game of the season and upset North, 28-23.

Suddenly, the prognosis for the Timberwolves looks a lot less healthy, with a brutal stretch to start District 6AI-1 play - contests against Bixby, Broken Arrow and Jenks in the next three consecutive weeks.

22. Edmond Santa Fe (0-3)

The Wolves play their part of the three-pronged "Edlam" rivalry the next two weeks, opening District 6AI-2 play against Edmond Memorial and then Edmond North. They'll look to find the win column after three competitive losses in the non-district slate.

As with the Moore schools in the other 6AI district, this marks the first year all three Edmond Public Schools squads are competing in the same district.

23. Guthrie (4-0)

The Blue Jays dispatched defending Class 4A Tuttle, 24-20, last Friday night and knocked them out of this week's rankings. The Blue Jays rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit, with Jaylen Chelf hitting Hayden Calvert on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 69 seconds remaining for the winner.

Guthrie will play a big part in a tough District 5A-2 chase alongside the likes of Midwest City Carl Albert, OKC Bishop McGuinness and Piedmont, who they open district play against in Week 5 after taking this weekend off.

24. Gore (4-0)

The Pirates have obliterated all comers so far this season, to the tune of a 216-21 overall score in their first four games, including last week's 54-0 triumph at Savanna.

They'll take a week off before starting play as the heavy favorite in District A-8 against Canadian on Sept. 30.

25. Ringling (3-0)

Another big part of the Class A puzzle this year will be the Blue Devils, who capped a perfect non-district slate by pounding Apache, 41-8, in Week 3.

Ringling has many faces back from a team that came up just short in a 21-14 loss to Cashion in last year's Class A state championship game.