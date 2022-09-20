ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 167: Local headlines from 9/17-9/20 and interview with musical guest Jake Rozier

By CHANSE WATSON
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: Time to acknowledge those affected by suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services. My thoughts this month have been with Idaho youth in particular, a population for whom the CDC says suicide is the...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Avian influenza sees another surge

Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Fish and Game biologists are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, the suspected cause of which is high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). “We are uncertain of...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lots of loan forgiveness: More than 200K student debtors in Idaho could benefit

Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the forgiveness program also would wipe out...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Coeur d'Alene Press

Economic Advisory Council taps Knudtsen

Eve Knudtsen has been appointed by Gov. Brad Little to serve on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council. Idaho Commerce, the state's lead economic development agency, made the announcement Tuesday. Knudtsen will serve as the at-large council member. General counsel for Blue Cross of Idaho Brian Wonderlich and Idaho Falls City...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Woman found dead at hotel

Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

IDeal 529 Celebrates College Savings Month

(Boise) – Christie Stoll, Executive Director of IDeal 529, Idaho’s College Savings program, is encouraging parents across the state to join in the spirit of National College Savings Month and consider the benefits of saving now for their children’s higher education. Each September, IDeal 529 joins other...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy