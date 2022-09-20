North Idaho Now podcast Episode 167: Local headlines from 9/17-9/20 and interview with musical guest Jake Rozier

Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Time to acknowledge those affected by suicide
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services. My thoughts this month have been with Idaho youth in particular, a population for whom the CDC says suicide is the...
Political payback? One wealthy donor may have influenced GOP primary defeats
When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint. The complaint, filed on Aug. 24...
Avian influenza sees another surge
Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Fish and Game biologists are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, the suspected cause of which is high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). “We are uncertain of...
Lots of loan forgiveness: More than 200K student debtors in Idaho could benefit
Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the forgiveness program also would wipe out...
Economic Advisory Council taps Knudtsen
Eve Knudtsen has been appointed by Gov. Brad Little to serve on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council. Idaho Commerce, the state's lead economic development agency, made the announcement Tuesday. Knudtsen will serve as the at-large council member. General counsel for Blue Cross of Idaho Brian Wonderlich and Idaho Falls City...
Woman found dead at hotel
Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
IDeal 529 Celebrates College Savings Month
(Boise) – Christie Stoll, Executive Director of IDeal 529, Idaho’s College Savings program, is encouraging parents across the state to join in the spirit of National College Savings Month and consider the benefits of saving now for their children’s higher education. Each September, IDeal 529 joins other...
