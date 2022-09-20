Read full article on original website
It's a Breeze
2d ago
Murders cheap nowadays. No wonder there are so many killings...15k & you're out to run & hide or do it again! Lynchburg judges...SHAME ON YOU!
Reply(1)
6
Dooly Mae
2d ago
Plain ridiculous that’s why people out doing these crimes because they get right back out if he hurts while releases I hope they sue the judge
Reply
3
WSET
Appomattox Co. Sheriff's Office looking for man wanted for firearm theft, other charges
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's office is looking for a wanted man, they said stole firearms from a home in the area. Deputies identified him as Brain Ray Maddox, 36. Deputies said that Maddox is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and theft of numerous...
WSLS
Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s has been found guilty of assault and battery by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday. Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI. The...
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
WSET
ABC13 Investigates: Inmates caused $115K+ damage to Lynchburg Jail. Why no charges?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We finally know more about the inmate uprising that unfolded at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on August 10, 2021, that caused widespread damage to an entire unit. Authorities blame what happened on one piece of equipment, an old control panel, that malfunctioned in Unit-K.
WSLS
Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May. We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19. In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant...
wfxrtv.com
LU Campus Police search for suspects in toy gun shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University Police Department is looking for two males they say are responsible for shooting four students with a toy gun. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night on campus when students were hit with gel projectiles. The projectiles haven’t hurt anyone and police want to assure the community that the gun being used is just a toy.
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of antisemitic fliers, suspicious activity
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are investigating reports of suspicious activity involving antisemitic fliers throughout the City of Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Sept. 17, LPD said they started to get calls about antisemitic fliers that were being placed in yards and on driveways in the area.
WSLS
14-year-old charged with felony that put Roanoke high school on lockdown, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile has been charged for the threat made against William Fleming High School Wednesday, which caused the school to go on lockdown and have an early release, Roanoke Police say. On Wednesday morning, school officials said that school administrators found out about a potential threat...
whee.net
Man convicted of first degree murder
A Pittsylvania County man was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony on Monday. Montel Oakley, 45, was convicted in the shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. The shooting occurred on July 11, 2021 as Oakley and Moon were hanging out at Leesville Lake. The two then got into an argument over CDs that ended with Oakley shooting Moon. According to the Danville Register & Bee, Oakley told an investigator that Moon had gone out to his car to get his AK-47 and Oakley followed him out. The two men began to wrestle over the gun causing it to fire multiple shots. Oakley will appear in court again on Nov. 18 at 1 pm for sentencing.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
WDBJ7.com
Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811. 26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. Drivers are advised to avoid Route 460 eastbound in Bedford County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Johnson School Road. As of 8:10 a.m., all east lanes are closed, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed...
WSET
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash.
wakg.com
Danville Police Seeking Help Identifying Several Individuals With Possible Knowledge of Crimes
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several people who may have information about a crime. The department posted 19 pictures of individuals on their Facebook page seeking information about several charges including assault, larceny, and credit card fraud. The department asks that no...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
wfirnews.com
Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
wakg.com
Former Halifax County School Board Member Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
A former Halifax county animal control chief warden and Halifax County School Board member, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. According to the Gazette Virginian Todd Moser is facing up to 30 years in prison after embezzling Halifax county funds from early 2017 to August of 2021. Moser fully confessed to police and admitted that he had been taking between $40 and $50 a week to use on everyday expenses.
WBTM
GW High School Has Reported 20 Incidents to Danville Police
Since the start of the school year, George Washington high school has reported ten assault incidents to the Danville Police Department. According to the Danville Register and Bee, G.W. has already reported 20 total incidents to police this year after reporting 60 all of the last school year. Among the...
Charlottesville Police investigating homicide
Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a suspected shooting homicide that occurred near Market Street Park.
Va. mother arrested after 2 abandoned children, emaciated and deceased animals found in home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and charged after authorities reportedly found two abandoned children and emaciated and deceased animals in her home. According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 15, deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to...
