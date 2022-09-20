ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 5

It's a Breeze
2d ago

Murders cheap nowadays. No wonder there are so many killings...15k & you're out to run & hide or do it again! Lynchburg judges...SHAME ON YOU!

Reply(1)
6
Dooly Mae
2d ago

Plain ridiculous that’s why people out doing these crimes because they get right back out if he hurts while releases I hope they sue the judge

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSLS

Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May. We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19. In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

LU Campus Police search for suspects in toy gun shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University Police Department is looking for two males they say are responsible for shooting four students with a toy gun. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night on campus when students were hit with gel projectiles. The projectiles haven’t hurt anyone and police want to assure the community that the gun being used is just a toy.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Attorneys#Violent Crime
whee.net

Man convicted of first degree murder

A Pittsylvania County man was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony on Monday. Montel Oakley, 45, was convicted in the shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. The shooting occurred on July 11, 2021 as Oakley and Moon were hanging out at Leesville Lake. The two then got into an argument over CDs that ended with Oakley shooting Moon. According to the Danville Register & Bee, Oakley told an investigator that Moon had gone out to his car to get his AK-47 and Oakley followed him out. The two men began to wrestle over the gun causing it to fire multiple shots. Oakley will appear in court again on Nov. 18 at 1 pm for sentencing.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811. 26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. Drivers are advised to avoid Route 460 eastbound in Bedford County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Johnson School Road. As of 8:10 a.m., all east lanes are closed, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County

A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Former Halifax County School Board Member Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A former Halifax county animal control chief warden and Halifax County School Board member, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. According to the Gazette Virginian Todd Moser is facing up to 30 years in prison after embezzling Halifax county funds from early 2017 to August of 2021. Moser fully confessed to police and admitted that he had been taking between $40 and $50 a week to use on everyday expenses.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WBTM

GW High School Has Reported 20 Incidents to Danville Police

Since the start of the school year, George Washington high school has reported ten assault incidents to the Danville Police Department. According to the Danville Register and Bee, G.W. has already reported 20 total incidents to police this year after reporting 60 all of the last school year. Among the...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy