Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Greek Festival celebrating its 60th year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Greek Festival begins Thursday for its 60th anniversary in downtown Tulsa. It's a three-day party and a Mediterranean feast that will be full of food, music, dancing, and shopping. The festival opens at 11 a.m. every day this weekend beginning today and going...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Oktoberfest looks forward to 43rd year of festivities

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Oktoberfest is bringing authentic Bavarian food, culture, and entertainment to Tulsa's River West Festival Park for its 43rd year. The celebration also has new elements planned for this year including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old Bavaria, the new mascot "Dash" the Dachshund, and the oldest existing brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Brewery founded in the early 1000s.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Meals on Wheels celebrates new building with ribbon cutting ceremony

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is inviting members of the community to celebrate the opening of its new Hardesty Service Center Thursday. The 23,250-square-foot facility sits right next to the Tandy YMCA off 51st and Yale. The new building will allow the organization to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tropical Depression Nine forms, headed for the Gulf

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, activity is heating up fast. Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning in the central Caribbean. Forecast models bring the storm into the western Caribbean later this weekend as a tropical storm and into Florida next...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Person hit, killed by train in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An unidentified male died after getting hit by a train while walking in Wagoner County Thursday. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-51B and 171st Street South just north of Coweta. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unidentified white male, age unknown,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two persons of interest in retail theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in a retail theft. Police say the two women entered a store and put multiple fragrances and perfumes into a pink duffel bag, and then left without paying for the merchandise.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Robbery suspect dies in police custody following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died in police custody after running from officers Wednesday. Officers said the pursuit began when police spotted a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 2-Go Food...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — University of Tulsa President Brad Carson announced on Wednesday that TU's minimum wage has been increased to $15 an hour. Carson said the policy goes into effect on Oct. 1, and that he is grateful for TU's hard working staff. Currently, TU follows the federal...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

HUD Secretary presents $50M grant to revamp Comanche Park community

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a $50 million grant for the Tulsa Housing Authority and the City of Tulsa. Comanche Park is breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar neighborhood transformation after receiving a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for murder after assaulting woman who died from complications, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested for 2nd degree felony murder after he assaulted a woman who later died from her injuries. On June 3, 56-year-old Jackie Littrell was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain after she said her boyfriend, 51-year-old Juan Blanco, severely assaulted her during a domestic altercation.
TULSA, OK

