KTUL
Tulsa Greek Festival celebrating its 60th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Greek Festival begins Thursday for its 60th anniversary in downtown Tulsa. It's a three-day party and a Mediterranean feast that will be full of food, music, dancing, and shopping. The festival opens at 11 a.m. every day this weekend beginning today and going...
KTUL
Tulsa Oktoberfest looks forward to 43rd year of festivities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Oktoberfest is bringing authentic Bavarian food, culture, and entertainment to Tulsa's River West Festival Park for its 43rd year. The celebration also has new elements planned for this year including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old Bavaria, the new mascot "Dash" the Dachshund, and the oldest existing brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Brewery founded in the early 1000s.
KTUL
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
KTUL
Meals on Wheels celebrates new building with ribbon cutting ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is inviting members of the community to celebrate the opening of its new Hardesty Service Center Thursday. The 23,250-square-foot facility sits right next to the Tandy YMCA off 51st and Yale. The new building will allow the organization to...
KTUL
Last day of summer dangerously hot, but first day of fall to bring cooler weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday will be another extremely hot day with temperatures landing around 100 degrees. We may see some places cross the 100-degree mark. The record high for September 21 is 98 and it was set in 1980. The conditions look favorable for beating that record today.
KTUL
Tropical Depression Nine forms, headed for the Gulf
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, activity is heating up fast. Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning in the central Caribbean. Forecast models bring the storm into the western Caribbean later this weekend as a tropical storm and into Florida next...
KTUL
Person hit, killed by train in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An unidentified male died after getting hit by a train while walking in Wagoner County Thursday. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-51B and 171st Street South just north of Coweta. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unidentified white male, age unknown,...
KTUL
Zink Lake less than year away from opening to public near Gathering Place
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From above the Arkansas River, you can see the construction of Tulsa's newest attraction. The dam and pedestrian bridge are going to reshape the area just south of the 21st Street bridge. “We’re excited about it and I think as we’ve gotten more information out...
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two persons of interest in retail theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in a retail theft. Police say the two women entered a store and put multiple fragrances and perfumes into a pink duffel bag, and then left without paying for the merchandise.
KTUL
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
KTUL
Oral Roberts University reaches historic enrollment numbers for 14th consecutive year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University officially exceeded 5,000 students this fall setting an all-time enrollment record. This is the 14th year in a row that enrollment has increased. According to the state census, ORU enrolled a total of 5,051 students for this fall semester. ORU continues to...
KTUL
Robbery suspect dies in police custody following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man died in police custody after running from officers Wednesday. Officers said the pursuit began when police spotted a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 2-Go Food...
KTUL
University of Tulsa raises minimum wage to $15 an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — University of Tulsa President Brad Carson announced on Wednesday that TU's minimum wage has been increased to $15 an hour. Carson said the policy goes into effect on Oct. 1, and that he is grateful for TU's hard working staff. Currently, TU follows the federal...
KTUL
HUD Secretary presents $50M grant to revamp Comanche Park community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a $50 million grant for the Tulsa Housing Authority and the City of Tulsa. Comanche Park is breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar neighborhood transformation after receiving a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department...
KTUL
Man arrested for murder after assaulting woman who died from complications, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested for 2nd degree felony murder after he assaulted a woman who later died from her injuries. On June 3, 56-year-old Jackie Littrell was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain after she said her boyfriend, 51-year-old Juan Blanco, severely assaulted her during a domestic altercation.
