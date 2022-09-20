TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Oktoberfest is bringing authentic Bavarian food, culture, and entertainment to Tulsa's River West Festival Park for its 43rd year. The celebration also has new elements planned for this year including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old Bavaria, the new mascot "Dash" the Dachshund, and the oldest existing brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Brewery founded in the early 1000s.

TULSA, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO