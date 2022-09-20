ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
