The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
Chicago weather radar: Severe storms down trees as they sweep through city, suburbs
A line of severe thunderstorms that formed along the Illinois-Wisconsin border prompted several warnings and downed trees as they swept through the Chicago area Tuesday evening.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Cook, DuPage, Lake & Kane counties
A round of storms in the Chicago area has weakened, as various thunderstorm warnings and watches have expired. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Kane counties through 6:30 p.m. The storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and possibly hail.
Wednesday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps
GOOD WEDNESDAY ALL! The latest POLLEN AND LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMP data is in. FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY POLLEN COUNT from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. AND HERE ARE THE WEDNESDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from my NWS Chicago colleagues:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER...
As Fall Begins, Here's When Winter Will Arrive in the Northern Hemisphere
Thursday is a day that millions of Americans had been waiting for, as the autumnal equinox finally arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox, which technically arrives at 8:04 p.m. Central Daylight Time, signals the approach of cooler weather and changing leaves, but it also points to the looming winter that many Chicagoans dread.
Chicago Radar: Track Thunderstorms as They Develop in Chicago Area
With potentially severe storms set for the Chicago area Tuesday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring damaging winds,...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms are now on a weakening trend, and all warnings and watches have been canceled.
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 COOK IL- 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS WEAKENED BELOW SEVERE LIMITS, AND NO LONGER POSES AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO LIFE OR PROPERTY. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 709 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-043-197-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, AND WILMINGTON. $$ LMZ740>742-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL.
Severe thunderstorm warning continued for portions of Kane and McHenry counties; valid until 5:45 pm CDT
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC089-111-202245- /O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0135.000000T0000Z-220920T2245Z/ KANE IL-MCHENRY IL- 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... AT 505 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HUNTLEY, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, SLEEPY HOLLOW, EAST DUNDEE, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY AND HOLIDAY HILLS. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && LAT...LON 4229 8820 4215 8820 4215 8824 4207 8824 4218 8852 4232 8848 TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 285DEG 24KT 4220 8843 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ CARLAW.
fox32chicago.com
Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties
CHICAGO - Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kane counties. That warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m.
Geologists dig up 26,000-year-old glacier remnants in Geneva: “We’re looking at history”
A large hydraulic drill and about 50 geologists were in Geneva Wednesday morning, where they were uncovering remnants of regional glaciers. “We’re looking at history,” said Dan Kelleher, President of Midwest Geosciences Group.
WGNtv.com
Chance of t-storms over next 2 days, then cool temps
–The just completed weekend came on 7-deg warmer than last weekend. –Thundery overnight rains, with their dramatic lightning displays and hail reports in parts of the area, totaled just 0.03″ at Midway Airport, 0.44″ at O’Hare and as much as 1.88″ at Arlington Heights. –Up to...
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
wjol.com
Attention I-80 Users!!
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
Residents voice opinions on Lake in the Hills bakery at village meeting
It was standing room only at the Lake in the Hills village board meeting Tuesday evening as more than 80 people came out to support and oppose Uprising Bakery and Cafe.
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.
Matthew Fryslie found safe 6 days after missed connecting flight at O'Hare Airport
A 62-year-old man was missing for six days after missing a connecting flight at O'Hare Airport has been found safe, his family said.
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
