Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyard
Per MSN, U.S. border agents have made nearly 2 million migrant arrests through August at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, which began last October. They include a growing number of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and others who cannot be expelled to Mexico under a public health order in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
'Was this a predatory measure?': Bexar County investigating Florida flying migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chartered flights to send migrants recruited in San Antonio to a Massachusetts vacation spot, a move that drew outrage after migrants said they were misled into getting on the planes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasstandard.org
Security in place at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center in days after controversial DeSantis flight
In the days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had dozens of migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the Migrant Resource Center found itself in a national spotlight. A family of six Venezuelan migrants spoke to TPR outside the facility on Tuesday. After a day that...
“Lured under false pretenses”: Furious Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt
A Texas sheriff on Monday announced a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chartering flights to send 48 migrants from San Antonio in Texas' Bexar County to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts last week, calling his actions "an abuse of human rights." Bexar County Javier Salazar said in a news conference...
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
Houston Chronicle
A girl survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Then she vanished in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO — For years Riaz Sardar Khil, a soldier with the Afghan army, assisted U.S. troops during their mission overseas. He was rewarded with an immigration visa to start a new life in America. Three years ago, Sardar, his wife and a newborn daughter resettled in a sprawling apartment complex in a working-class neighborhood in San Antonio.
RELATED PEOPLE
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
KSAT 12
Bexar Sheriff to investigate migrants ‘lured’ into flight from San Antonio to Florida, Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday that his office will launch an investigation into who was behind the recruitment of nearly 50 migrants in San Antonio to be flown on a charter plane to Florida and Massachusetts. Salazar said the migrants were “lured” Wednesday from...
saobserver.com
ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS
Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
“Don’t California My Texas!,” Unless You’re a Donor for Abbott’s Campaign
It might be time for Gov. Greg Abbott to retire his popular rallying cry, “Don’t California my Texas!,” after all, The Golden State has proven to be a powerful donor, giving him millions of dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. In the past,. Abbott has been known to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Final Stretch of Texas Governor's Race, Poll Numbers Have Not Changed Significantly
Texas's GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, have been campaigning for your vote in the Texas governor's race for months, but the numbers in this race remain consistent. SMU Political Science Professor Mathew Wilson refers to this race as remarkably stable. “Just...
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad
In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
foxsanantonio.com
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"
The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
Click2Houston.com
EPA may try to block what could be the first seawater desalination plant built in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas regulators issued an environmental permit Thursday for the Port of Corpus Christi to build what could become the state’s first seawater desalination plant — but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to accept it.
Comments / 0