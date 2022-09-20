ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Delaware Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Houston Chronicle

A girl survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Then she vanished in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — For years Riaz Sardar Khil, a soldier with the Afghan army, assisted U.S. troops during their mission overseas. He was rewarded with an immigration visa to start a new life in America. Three years ago, Sardar, his wife and a newborn daughter resettled in a sprawling apartment complex in a working-class neighborhood in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
saobserver.com

ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS

Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Plane#Flight Plan#Vineyard#Deportation#Flightaware
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
White House
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy