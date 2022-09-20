ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

Moundsville wins “Water System of the Year”

By Steve Moore
 2 days ago

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville Water Board was recently named the “Water System of the Year” by the West Virginia Rural Water Association.


The official presentation took place at the City Council Meeting today at 6pm. Jerry Dotson with the WVRWA conducted a surprise visit to the facility, and was so impressed that he nominated Moundsville for the award.


Terry Roberts, the Superintendent of the Moundsville Water Board, says they are very thankful for the recognition.

“It shows the citizens how much work that is put into getting them the quality of water that we give to them. We have a state of the art water facility with a nanosystem that has R.O. filters in there for softening and also filtration.”

TERRY ROBERTS, Superintendent, Moundsville Water Board

Roberts says this award would not have been possible without all the hard work and dedication by his employees.

