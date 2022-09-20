Read full article on original website
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
I just visited Del Taco for the first time and now I understand why Jack in the Box scooped up the chain for nearly $600 million last year
I was most surprised by how good the burger was, especially compared to more popular ones.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Here’s a secret hack to open a Coca-Cola can
It is not uncommon to come across a video every now and then, that demonstrates how commonly used tools can have secret hacksthat most of us don't know about. For example, did you know about the secret function of McDonald’s circular table?. In a similar vein, turns out that...
Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?
Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
Costco Is Selling Nuggets Known As ‘Chick-fil-A Copycats’—Here’s How To Buy Them Now
Great news for fans of both Chick-fil-A and Costco! We’re about to introduce you to the item of your dreams: a perfect replacement for your favorite Chick-fil-A nuggets you can get at the membership-based warehouse store. Yum!. Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites At Costco. According to Taste...
"I Did That Once, Then Quit": Employees Are Sharing The Grossest Things Management Made Them Do At Restaurants
"When someone orders a whole pizza, they’ll take an older pizza (with some slices sold from it) that's getting close to its hold time, fill the missing slices in with the new pizza, and serve the Frankenstein pizza to the customer."
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
Why Costco still sells a hot dog and soda combo for only $1.50 during inflation
Everybody is well aware that recently prices have increased for almost everything during inflation. Houses are at an all-time high and gas has been as high as $5 per gallon. Food prices have risen by 13.1% since last year. However, one thing that has remained at the same price for decades is the hot dog and soda combo at Costco. It is still $1.50 which was its original price in 1985. People appreciate the low price, but many wonder why Costco still sells the combo for such a low price, especially when other retailers are selling the same combo for a whole lot more.
Chipotle Customer Hops Counter to Work Register After Food Takes Too Long
"The one in my town needs the help," commented another Chipotle customer. "Last week they done ALL walked out mid-rush."
I tried five store-bought french fries including Walmart and Target – and the winner may surprise you
FRENCH fries are a dime a dozen. The freezer section in grocery stores is filled with tons of brands to choose from - all around the same price point too. While it's not the most health-conscious choice, fries do make for an easy side or snack when you're feeling something fried.
I tried seven chocolate chip cookies including Aldi and Walmart – a classic won but the runner-up will save you cash
CHOCOLATE chip cookies are among the most popular sweets in the US. Oreo may be "milk's favorite cookie," but chocolate chips take the cake among Americans. Roughly 7billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the US each year, according to ASI Food Safety. And the majority of people in the...
Kellogg's New Cereal Is A New Spin On A Nostalgic Classic
Whether you have memories of rushing through a bowl of Raisin Bran before hopping on the school bus or savoring some soggy Frosted Flakes while laughing at your favorite cartoon, it's easy to see why opening a bag of cereal today can be a bit nostalgic. In any case, cereal brands certainly bank on consumers making purchases based on nostalgia. Just this month, General Mills announced it will be including 90s throwback toy characters like Trix the Rabbit and Lucky the Leprechaun in specially marked cereal boxes, according to Chew Boom.
Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant
Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
