The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Greiner
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s a secret hack to open a Coca-Cola can

It is not uncommon to come across a video every now and then, that demonstrates how commonly used tools can have secret hacksthat most of us don't know about. For example, did you know about the secret function of McDonald’s circular table?. In a similar vein, turns out that...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazi Bites#Shark Tank#The Sharks#Food Drink#Brazilian
Mashed

Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?

Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Margaret Minnicks

Why Costco still sells a hot dog and soda combo for only $1.50 during inflation

Everybody is well aware that recently prices have increased for almost everything during inflation. Houses are at an all-time high and gas has been as high as $5 per gallon. Food prices have risen by 13.1% since last year. However, one thing that has remained at the same price for decades is the hot dog and soda combo at Costco. It is still $1.50 which was its original price in 1985. People appreciate the low price, but many wonder why Costco still sells the combo for such a low price, especially when other retailers are selling the same combo for a whole lot more.
Mashed

Kellogg's New Cereal Is A New Spin On A Nostalgic Classic

Whether you have memories of rushing through a bowl of Raisin Bran before hopping on the school bus or savoring some soggy Frosted Flakes while laughing at your favorite cartoon, it's easy to see why opening a bag of cereal today can be a bit nostalgic. In any case, cereal brands certainly bank on consumers making purchases based on nostalgia. Just this month, General Mills announced it will be including 90s throwback toy characters like Trix the Rabbit and Lucky the Leprechaun in specially marked cereal boxes, according to Chew Boom.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant

Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Daily Mail

The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Mashed

ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

