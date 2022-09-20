Everybody is well aware that recently prices have increased for almost everything during inflation. Houses are at an all-time high and gas has been as high as $5 per gallon. Food prices have risen by 13.1% since last year. However, one thing that has remained at the same price for decades is the hot dog and soda combo at Costco. It is still $1.50 which was its original price in 1985. People appreciate the low price, but many wonder why Costco still sells the combo for such a low price, especially when other retailers are selling the same combo for a whole lot more.

