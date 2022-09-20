ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ty christopher
2d ago

in other words anyone asking questions. what about the harrasment from the election officials like in 2020 when they yelled at all republican and independant poll watchers for doing their jobs and kicking them out of the rooms while covering the windows with paper so nobody can see whats happening with the count... all on video by the way and thousands of affidavits signed stating all of that and more.

Tim Mckenzie
2d ago

These democrats are trying to pull every little thing because they know they are losing It is really sad what these rotten democrats are doing to this country

voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads

A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Johnson to voters: ‘We can’t do this without you’

WAUKESHA — The crowd was happy and well-fed on Sunday at the Republican Party of Waukesha County headquarters for a brat fry and beer. Bruce Harrison was wearing his red Republicans of Waukesha shirt and greeting visitors. “I think these events are phenomenal and there are always upbeat and...
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
