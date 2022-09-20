Read full article on original website
Related
The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You
You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State
Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022
There’s a reason I live in my father’s girlfriend’s basement: Housing ain’t cheap. The median home price in the U.S. is $428,700, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Hawaii and Washington, D.C., have the highest home prices in the U.S. To...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
50 Cities With Huge Populations Living on Food Stamps
The number of Americans relying on government assistance for basic needs has been on the rise. According to the latest Census data, 12.4% of American households, nearly 16 million in all, received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in 2021. This marks a substantial increase of 2.7 million households — or 1.7 percentage points — from […]
New Bombshell Court Filing States That Amazon 'Engaged In Anticompetitive Practices' That Drove Up Prices For Customers
Amazon is coming under fire yet again, as Ars Technica reports, for policies that reportedly forbade its online retailers from selling their products for lower prices on other websites. Critics are noting that this has caused higher prices for its customers for years, rather than allowing markets to determine fairer prices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Looking To Move? Here Are The 10 Cities With The Highest Rent Growth — And 4 That Declined — In The US
Asking rents in the U.S. reached a record high in August, but for the third consecutive month, rent growth decelerated slightly. Redfin data indicated the median national asking rent increased 11% year-over-year to $2,039, but decreased from a peak gain of 19% in March, making it the weakest annual growth in a year.
Food Beast
USDA Provides $2 Billion in Funding to Food Banks and Schools Amidst Rise in Hunger
Hunger in America is on the rise due to factors like inflation, food supply chain delays and the impending end of pandemic-era social safety net programs. In response, families have turned to food banks, which unfortunately has pushed programs nationwide to ration supplies and reduce services. Hoping to stave off...
WV coal production declines 9.4% over the last week
West Virginia coal production declined week over week by -9.4%. Production from the NAPP region of the state declined by -7.9% and production from the state’s CAPP region decreased by -11% from the previous week. Compared to the same 37 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia coal production is up +5.7%. +4.8% in the NAPP region of the state and +6.9% in the state’s CAPP region.
Comments / 0