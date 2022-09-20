Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
1718 Sparkleberry Lane, Johns Island, SC 29455
Precious cottage with main bedroom downstairs in beautiful Whitney Lake! This home is less than 3 years old and features an open floor plan and hardwood floors in the main living areas. The kitchen features an island and walk-in pantry. The laundry room is downstairs just across from main bedroom. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms loft area and hall bathroom. Fabulous Lowcountry front porch back porch and detached 2 car garage round out this home! Whitney Lake features a large lake great for kayaking or taking evening strolls. The lake is just steps from this home! Come check it out! A $2 000 lender credit is available and will be applied to closing costs and prepaids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
732 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414
Welcome to 732 Hunt Club Run! Beautifully maintained home in a great neighborhood in WestAshley! Primary Ensuite on the first floor with new hardwood floors and Huge updated bath! Thebottom floor also features a formal dining room hardwoods throughout half bath plenty ofstorage laundry large updated kitchen with a gas range and breakfast nook and living roomwith a gas fireplace!Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms full bath and a gigantic FROG for use as a 4th bedroomor flex space! New hardwood floors in upstairs hallway! The backyard is lovely with a hugedeck!Both HVACs installed 2018! New 50 year roof new gutter system and Nest thermostatsinstalled in 2019! AT&T fiber drop in the house and convection oven downdraft in place for yourconvenience! Deck Umbrel and Gym Machines convey with acceptable offer! Washer/ Dryer do Not convey. Fridge Conveys. You must see this immaculate home today! Neighborhood has a community pool and playground!
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
4419 Mixedwood Drive Drive, Ladson, SC 29456
Great home in move in condition. Located on a large corner lot. This home is in excellent shape with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and hall. There are tile floors in the spacious kitchen and carpet in the all bedrooms. This home has been updated inside. There is a 30 year architectural roof recently put on. Enjoy family and friends in this large back yard. There is a 5' high chain link fence to keep your kids and animals safe. The client is willing to include the water filter the market value is arround $6 000.A$1 000 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing cost and pre-paids if the buyer choose to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concession.
Georgetown County to hold meeting on proposed 2,000-acre solar farm
GEORGETOWN — County officials have scheduled an Oct. 10 community meeting in Lambertown to discuss a proposed 2,061-acre solar farm. The Georgetown County Planning Department scheduled the community meeting to help address concerns about the solar farm project, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the county. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saints Delight Pentecostal Church, 8285 Saints Delight Road, Andrews.
202 Rubles Lane, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained two story abode in desirable Spring Grove Plantation. Simple and clean curb appeal greets you at the door. The foyer leads you into the open floor plan making you feel instantly at home. An abundance of natural light compliments the upgraded flooring and bright color scheme. You'll be excited for this stunner of a kitchen featuring granite countertops beautiful white cabinets stainless appliances including the gas range and oversized island. A gas fireplace is offset in the living room and serves as a classic focal point. Upstairs you'll find a functional layout complete with the Owner's suite that features a HUGE closet and spacious ensuite with soaking tub/ separate shower and dual vanity complete with cultured marble countertops. Three secondary good sized bedrooms are located just down the hallways from the perfectly-sized loft featuring brand new hard flooring. The secondary bath and laundry are conveniently located just down the hall. The outside area is a clean slate and features a screened porch and fully privacy-fenced backyard ready to enjoy beautiful low-country evenings. Spring Grove Plantation is highly desirable and located near military bases schools shopping historic landmarks recreation and highways. State of the art amenities include a community pool disc golf dog parks fields ponds play parks walking and jogging trails and boat/rv storage. You'll feel at home in no time.
Local artist wins Cooper River Bridge Run design contest
The Cooper River Bridge Run released the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event sponsored by Toast All Day in Mount Pleasant, local artist Marcus Cripps' illustration won the Bridge Run design contest. In...
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
Upper King Street still boasts the Charleston area's most robust nightlife
My mom grew up in West Ashley and attended the College of Charleston, and my dad has been here since 1979, first working at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in North Charleston. They met at San Miguel’s on Market Street, a former late-evening drink hub in a location that has long been at the crux of Charleston’s nightlife scene.
Summerville attorney pleads guilty to storming US Capitol on Jan. 6
A suspended Summerville attorney has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the ninth South Carolinian to acknowledge criminal responsibility for the botched uprising. David Johnston, formerly of the George Sink personal injury law firm, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors Sept. 23...
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House
GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
Explore Charleston CEO says no ill-intent with Cayman bank account
Charleston’s state-funded tourism marketing group stowed nearly $2 million in public money in an offshore account on an island nation known for banking secrecy long favored by tax dodgers and money launderers. Helen Hill, chief executive of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also known as Explore Charleston,...
Andrews mayor: New police chief to be named shortly
ANDREWS — Mayor Frank McClary announced at the Sept. 22 Andrews Town Council meeting that a new police chief will be named in the coming days. McClary said four candidates for the job have been interviewed, and he is assessing the candidates individually with the recommendations of a panel of community members who interviewed them.
5 new restaurants coming to Charleston; footwear, pet supply, golf cart shops host openings
International cuisine is on the menu at some of five new dining venues coming to the Lowcountry. In North Charleston, a new Latin-infused restaurant will backfill the space where a Cuban eatery once operated. El Callao plans to open in October at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently renovated and...
Democrat Annie Andrews failed for months to disclose personal finances
For months Democrat Annie Andrews failed to publicly disclose her personal finances as a South Carolina congressional candidate, only doing so this week after the S.C. Republican Party filed a complaint against her with the House Committee on Ethics. Andrews, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, is...
Committee recommends 'modified' year-round calendar to Georgetown County School Board
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District students might be attending school on a modified year-round schedule starting in August 2023. A committee to consider adoption of a "modified" year-round calendar for the district's 2023-24 academic year recommended approval to the Georgetown County School Board at its Sept. 20 meeting.
Charleston brewer explains difference between Oktoberfest beer and festbier
Bar Tab is a recurring column in The Post and Courier Food section that highlights a locally made or sold adult beverage. As October approaches — hopefully with some colder weather, it will soon be time for fall craft beers. I love a good pumpkin ale to kick off the season but one thing I wanted to clear up is the definition of a type of beer that's new to my lexicon.
