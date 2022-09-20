The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO