Soccer

AFP

USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
BASKETBALL
The Independent

Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points

The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
RUGBY
BBC

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Who would be in your XI for Nations League contest?

Scotland face a crucial match at home to Republic of Ireland in Nations League Group B1 on Saturday. Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury along with Jacob Brown, Grant Hanley and Jon McLaughlin, while David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson have been added to the injury list after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine.
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, King, SPFL, Scotland, Robertson, Tierney, St Johnstone

Rangers have been dealt a defensive injury blow with Leon King picking up a knock in Scotland Under-21s' win over Northern Ireland. (Express) The SPFL are expected to hold talks over a proposed new £150m broadcasting contract after Livingston and Rangers did not respond to a resolution regarding the deal. (Record)
WORLD
BBC

Martin Boyle: Hibs & Australia forward on World Cup, Lionel Messi & Panini stickers

In kick-starting the glorious turbulence of his life in 2022, Martin Boyle travelled light when he flew from Edinburgh to Melbourne in January. Believing he'd be coming home to Hibernian after his work with the Australian national team was done, he packed one tee-shirt and four pairs of boxers and headed for the airport.
WORLD
BBC

Italy v England: Roberto Mancini rates Gareth Southgate's side

England remain "one of the best teams in the world", says Italy boss Roberto Mancini as he prepares for their Nations League meeting at San Siro. Italy beat Gareth Southgate's England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer - but have since failed to qualify for this winter's World Cup.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United ‘building ties’ with Jude Bellingham in transfer race with Liverpool

What the papers sayManchester United may have gained an advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Express reports, citing The Athletic. According to the paper, United have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old England international’s development and even building ties with his family in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature.Calciomercato reports that Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The 24-year-old has failed to impress boss Massimiliano Allegri since a £30million switch from Sassuolo.The same paper writes, citing Bild, that Arsenal have made also contact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Everton suffer ANOTHER injury setback as Nathan Patterson is stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine... as national coach Steve Clarke admits it 'doesn't look good' for the full-back

Everton have been dealt a huge setback after full-back Nathan Patterson was stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League match on Sunday night. The 20-year-old defender has broken into Frank Lampard's starting eleven this year and has been one of the Toffee's most reliable players, playing every minute possible in their opening seven games.
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.Here’s everything you need...
WORLD
ESPN

Australia won't have Guus Hiddink on board at World Cup - Graham Arnold

Australia coach Graham Arnold said Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Hiddink, an icon in Australia after qualifying the nation...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy vs England predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could host Euro 2028 matches

It’s the international break and there’s no football to talk about. So in such times as these, what do we have to fall back on as a discussion point?. That’s right, #banter. The Times of London is reporting this morning that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the football grounds in contention to host matches as part of the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championships. And do you know which stadium is NOT in contention to host EURO 28 matches?
UEFA
The Independent

Pakistan v England LIVE: T20 cricket score and updates as England batting well in Karachi

England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5...
WORLD

