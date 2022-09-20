Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Professional Women of Flagler County Shake It Up with ‘Meet to the Beat’ Networking
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 27, 2022) Flagler Auditorium loves to shake things up, and on Wednesday evening, hosting the Professional Women of Flagler County for their business social, it was music, dancing and networking, all rolled into one. The ‘Meet to the Beat’ networking social had more than a dozen...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Investigator awarded Crime Stoppers Volusia County Officer of the Year
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza. During the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida annual award banquet on Aug. 15, at Daytona International Speedway, 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office Investigator Lily Efird was nominated and named the recipient of the 2022 Volusia County Officer of the Year award.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast Utility Department to hold Water Study Treatment Group
The City of Palm Coast is set to host a free Water Treatment Study Group starting October 18, in efforts to provide education and exposure to those interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries. Comprised of volunteer instructors from regional utility departments here in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, this course will allow direct insight into career opportunities, expectations and required education needed to begin or further a career in either of these industries, both of which are currently in high demand for workers.
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council: Brower continues fight to eliminate beach tolls
The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to amend the county's toll contract with TTEC Government Solutions, LLC, which includes a one-year contract extension through Sept. 30, 2023, and bringing toll staff wages to $15 an hour. This will cost the county an additional $528,333 from its...
daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns
The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast City Council Final Budget Hearing on Wednesday, September 21 at 5:15 p.m.
Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Deltona City Manager Tenders Resignation at Tuesday Meeting
DELTONA, Fla. - John Peters, the acting City Manager of Deltona since Novembe 2020, has submitted his resignation to the City Commission as of Tuesday. It's the second time in the last couple years Deltona has been forced to look for a new City Manager. Former City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper...
flaglerlive.com
As Hurricane Hermine Gestates, King Tide Flooding Is More Immediate Concern in Flagler
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that Tropical Depression Nine, currently in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, will become a tropical storm by Saturday and a Category 2 hurricane by the time it reaches the east of Cuba next Tuesday. A consensus forecast based on significantly diverging models then has Hermine’s path potentially striking the Florida Peninsula in the middle of next week.
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s Garry Lubi Re-Appointed to Daytona State College Board of Trustees
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kelly Kwiatek and the reappointment of Garry Lubi and Dr. Randall Howard to the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees. Two current members, Sarah Dougherty and Bob Davis, are departing the Board. “Sarah and Bob have helped shepherd the College through...
click orlando
‘The way she connects with them is just unbelievable:’ Mom of student with special needs praises daughter’s teachers
PALM COAST, Fla. – Teamwork is a core principle in elementary education, and the kindergarten students at Belle Terre Elementary in Palm Coast have a great example leading their class each day. When Amanda Otero sent her special needs daughter, Audrianna, off to school for the first time, she...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO Weekend Update: 888 Service Calls Countywide to Sheriff’s Office
BUNNELL, FL – Three people arrested after trying to escape from deputies in a stolen vehicle and another person Baker Acted after getting into a physical fight in the middle of a road are just some of the more notable events from a busy weekend for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
ormondbeachobserver.com
State audit details financial, IT missteps at Volusia County Schools
A state audit report has identified a series of blunders at Volusia County Schools, including flawed implementation of a multimillion dollar software program, insufficient accounting of district resources, and a security breach that sent hundreds of thousands of district dollars to a bank account that appears to be linked to an overseas fraud scheme. “District security management needs improvement,” the report states.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival
When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
leesburg-news.com
Law enforcement tracks down suspect in theft of Jeep SUV
Lake County sheriff’s detectives aided Volusia County deputies in tracking down and arresting a Leesburg man who allegedly stole a Jeep SUV. The Volusia County deputies suspected that 27-year-old Cody Randall Moxley may have taken a Jeep SUV stolen out of Volusia County and secreted it at a residence located on Seaforth Road in Sorrento. The Jeep had been stolen in Wildwood.
