Flagler County, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Investigator awarded Crime Stoppers Volusia County Officer of the Year

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza. During the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida annual award banquet on Aug. 15, at Daytona International Speedway, 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office Investigator Lily Efird was nominated and named the recipient of the 2022 Volusia County Officer of the Year award.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast Utility Department to hold Water Study Treatment Group

The City of Palm Coast is set to host a free Water Treatment Study Group starting October 18, in efforts to provide education and exposure to those interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries. Comprised of volunteer instructors from regional utility departments here in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, this course will allow direct insight into career opportunities, expectations and required education needed to begin or further a career in either of these industries, both of which are currently in high demand for workers.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

County Council: Brower continues fight to eliminate beach tolls

The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to amend the county's toll contract with TTEC Government Solutions, LLC, which includes a one-year contract extension through Sept. 30, 2023, and bringing toll staff wages to $15 an hour. This will cost the county an additional $528,333 from its...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled

A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns

The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
PONCE INLET, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Deltona City Manager Tenders Resignation at Tuesday Meeting

DELTONA, Fla. - John Peters, the acting City Manager of Deltona since Novembe 2020, has submitted his resignation to the City Commission as of Tuesday. It's the second time in the last couple years Deltona has been forced to look for a new City Manager. Former City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper...
DELTONA, FL
flaglerlive.com

As Hurricane Hermine Gestates, King Tide Flooding Is More Immediate Concern in Flagler

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that Tropical Depression Nine, currently in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, will become a tropical storm by Saturday and a Category 2 hurricane by the time it reaches the east of Cuba next Tuesday. A consensus forecast based on significantly diverging models then has Hermine’s path potentially striking the Florida Peninsula in the middle of next week.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Politics
ormondbeachobserver.com

State audit details financial, IT missteps at Volusia County Schools

A state audit report has identified a series of blunders at Volusia County Schools, including flawed implementation of a multimillion dollar software program, insufficient accounting of district resources, and a security breach that sent hundreds of thousands of district dollars to a bank account that appears to be linked to an overseas fraud scheme. “District security management needs improvement,” the report states.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival

When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Law enforcement tracks down suspect in theft of Jeep SUV

Lake County sheriff’s detectives aided Volusia County deputies in tracking down and arresting a Leesburg man who allegedly stole a Jeep SUV. The Volusia County deputies suspected that 27-year-old Cody Randall Moxley may have taken a Jeep SUV stolen out of Volusia County and secreted it at a residence located on Seaforth Road in Sorrento. The Jeep had been stolen in Wildwood.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

