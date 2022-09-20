ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Desert survival class in October at Superstition Mountain Museum

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBi4F_0i3XjMT500

A desert survival and safety class being offered at the Superstition Mountain Museum might be one of the most important classes that you have ever taken.

Anyone who hikes or camps should be particularly interested, because you can learn about surviving in almost any situation.

Teacher John Jay Pelletier is a former Army Green Beret survival instructor and an active outdoorsman. In this class, he teaches attendees important tips about surviving in just about any situation. Learn what J. Jay packs in his own backpack.

The next class is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, in the amphitheater at the museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail (State Route 88), so attendees are urged to bring a comfortable chair, a hat and water.

The $35 class fee includes a special survival kit for backpacks with just about everything one would need to survive in most situations in the desert and a copy of his survival booklet.

Prior registration and payment is required. Go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or stop by the museum gift shop to register. More information at 480-983-4888.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital

Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Apache Junction, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KRMG

Police identify body found in suitcase

PHOENIX — Police have identified a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase Saturday. The human remains were found in a suitcase in an area popular with hikers, KNXV reported. The woman who found the suitcase had been riding her bike on a trail and posted on...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Army Green Beret
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy