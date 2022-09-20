UNC QB Drake Maye takes shot at NC State

The UNC football program is coming off the bye week and face a tough test against Notre Dame here in Week 4 as they look to go 4-0 on the early season.

But as UNC is prepping for this game, quarterback Drake Maye may have provided some bulletin board material for a future opponent.

Maye met the media for his weekly press conference to talk the Notre Dame matchup. During the interview, Maye was asked about Sam Howell’s success at the program and staying in-state to come to North Carolina. He offered up a serious and true answer but also took a shot at NC State in the process.

Inside Carolina’s Ross Martin has the video and quote below:

That’s certainly going to draw some attention here this week.

Maye grew up in North Carolina and has been a Tar Heel fan through and through. His father, Mark, starred as a quarterback, and his brother, Luke, won a national championship with the basketball program. So he has Carolina Blue in his blood and knows what the rivalry with NC State means to him and the fans.

Now, Drake is creating his own legacy here at UNC and can take a step forward with a big win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack meet in Chapel Hill the Friday after Thanksgiving and it should be an interesting one..

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .