Carson, CA

Man's Body Found in Carson Business; Investigation Underway

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

CARSON (CNS) - A man was found dead Tuesday in a Carson business by a co- worker, and an investigation was underway, authorities said.

Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim inside the business suffering from apparent blunt force traumatic injuries," a sheriff's department statement said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death ... will be determined at autopsy."

Authorities withheld the name of the man, who was in his 50s, pending notification of his relatives. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

"The victim is believed to be an employee at the location and had been working inside the night prior," the statement said. "He was discovered by a co-worker."

Anyone with information on the death was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

KFI AM 640

