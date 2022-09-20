Read full article on original website
Statewide poll reveals what will drive Texas voters to the polls in November
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's almost that time, Texans will be lining up at the polls to cast their ballots. But what's top of mind for you when you decide who to vote for this mid-term?. For some Texans we talked to, issues facing metro areas in the state are...
Vermont creates 'contingency plans' for migrant arrivals as GOP governors target blue states
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Amid the push by Republican governors to relocate migrants to states in the Northeast, Vermont is creating "contingency plans" in case it becomes the next destination. Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been sending busses and planes full of undocumented migrants to places...
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"
The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
Florida district terminates middle school teacher accused of hitting students
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida teacher has been under the microscope, accused of hitting students with sticks and grabbing another by the back of the neck over the past year. On Wednesday, Palm Beach County school board members voted to terminate Victor Lopez, 49, from his...
Texas lawmakers learn pandemic problems retaining teachers actually predate covid
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House joint committee hearing aimed at returning classroom teacher recruitment and retention to pre-pandemic levels has found a much worse problem with many teachers calling their work-life "unsustainable." The joint hearing of the Texas House Public Education Committee and the Texas House Higher Education...
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
SAPD chief to meet with local school districts about parent response during threats
SAN ANTONIO - New changes could be coming to schools across San Antonio following this week's incident at Jefferson High School. This comes after new remarks from San Antonio's police chief William McManus. News 4 and KABB's Jordan Elder caught up with McManus at a Meals for Shields event Thursday...
Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music
ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
Missing teenager has been found
SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are looking for a Schertz teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Tuesday. The Schertz Police Department is looking for Julianna Gilmer, 15, was last seen with two friends, who police said, when questioned, that they didn't know where she is right now. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.
Suspect intentionally rams into police cruiser before crashing into another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect in a stolen car intentionally rammed into a police patrol unit before crashing into another vehicle on the West Side. The incident began around 11 p.m. Wednesday when a San Antonio Police Street Crimes Unit spotted a stolen car off Guadalupe Street. When the officers...
Madness ensues after parents rushed to Jefferson High School’s lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - Unsubstantiated reports of a shooting at Jefferson High School on Monday afternoon led officers to lock down campus and investigate. It also briefly turned into a brawl between some parents and police - with one man now in the hospital. "We received an anonymous call through SAPD...
Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
Man arrested after sending explicit photos to 15-year-old teenager, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after sending explicit photos to a minor while online. According to the San Antonio Police Department, deputies were chatting with the suspect through a social media platform, yet the suspect thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl. During the conversation, the suspect sent an explicit photo to the teenager.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed during knife fight with relative
SAN ANTONIO - One man is on the run, another is in the hospital after both were stabbed during a brutal fight at a home on the West Side. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Aldama near Ceralvo Street,. Police said there was some sort...
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
