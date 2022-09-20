ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas lawmakers learn pandemic problems retaining teachers actually predate covid

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House joint committee hearing aimed at returning classroom teacher recruitment and retention to pre-pandemic levels has found a much worse problem with many teachers calling their work-life "unsustainable." The joint hearing of the Texas House Public Education Committee and the Texas House Higher Education...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music

ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
ABILENE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing teenager has been found

SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are looking for a Schertz teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Tuesday. The Schertz Police Department is looking for Julianna Gilmer, 15, was last seen with two friends, who police said, when questioned, that they didn't know where she is right now. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after sending explicit photos to 15-year-old teenager, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after sending explicit photos to a minor while online. According to the San Antonio Police Department, deputies were chatting with the suspect through a social media platform, yet the suspect thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl. During the conversation, the suspect sent an explicit photo to the teenager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

