San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
tpr.org
Echoes of San Antonio's labor past found in new art installation
San Antonio is known for many things: the Spurs, the Riverwalk, great breakfast tacos and the taller-than-the-Space-Needle Tower of Americas. What the city is less known for is labor unions. But city officials hope a new public art installation in downtown San Antonio will change the way people think about labor’s place in the Alamo City’s history.
tpr.org
Say goodbye to summer, San Antonio. Fall 2022 has arrived.
The National Weather Service report that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, but don't expect any sudden changes in the weather pattern. The Climate Prediction Center reported the long term forecast for October, November, and December called for above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Less...
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
tpr.org
San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm
The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
tpr.org
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo suspended after verbally attacking Councilwoman Ana Sandoval
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stripped District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo from all committee assignments and external appointments on Friday until an investigation into his verbal attack on District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval is completed. Bravo lashed out at Sandoval last week after she did not back his proposal over...
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
NWS predicts when the fall sweater weather will hit San Antonio
It's coming sooner than we think.
Environmentalists praise San Antonio's CPS Energy for solar deal but urge it to cut fossil fuel use
CPS officials this week said they'll buy 180 megawatts of solar energy from West Texas' Tierra Bonita solar farm, a facility expected to be completed in 2024.
San Antonio Restaurant Serving El Paso Inspired Favorites
San Antonioans are getting a little bit of El Paso flavor with a restaurant that's serving up some El Paso favorites. According to @the_chuco_life on Instagram, an El Paso native has opened up a restaurant in San Antonio and, of course, they are serving up some 915 inspired eats. According...
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces likely rebuke for outburst at fellow council member
A blowup by Bravo ahead of a city budget vote reportedly left council colleague Ana Sandoval, his former romantic parter, in tears.
Gonzales Inquirer
Johnny Cash was an honorary Bexar County sheriff’s deputy
Johnny Cash, country music’s well-known outlaw and famous Folsom Prison resident, was, on at least two occasions, on the other side of the badge, including in the Lone Star State. In 1959, while in San Antonio for a concert, Cash was awarded an honorary Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy badge....
Trying San Antonio's Chick'nCone, a portable take on chicken and waffles
Eating fried chicken like ice cream.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.2 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
