San Antonio, TX

Echoes of San Antonio's labor past found in new art installation

San Antonio is known for many things: the Spurs, the Riverwalk, great breakfast tacos and the taller-than-the-Space-Needle Tower of Americas. What the city is less known for is labor unions. But city officials hope a new public art installation in downtown San Antonio will change the way people think about labor’s place in the Alamo City’s history.
Say goodbye to summer, San Antonio. Fall 2022 has arrived.

The National Weather Service report that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, but don't expect any sudden changes in the weather pattern. The Climate Prediction Center reported the long term forecast for October, November, and December called for above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Less...
San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm

The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
Gonzales Inquirer

Johnny Cash was an honorary Bexar County sheriff’s deputy

Johnny Cash, country music’s well-known outlaw and famous Folsom Prison resident, was, on at least two occasions, on the other side of the badge, including in the Lone Star State. In 1959, while in San Antonio for a concert, Cash was awarded an honorary Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy badge....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

