FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCJB
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
leesburg-news.com
Pair jailed after drugs and gun found during Fruitland Park traffic stop
An Ocala man was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, while a Summerfield man was arrested on weapons charges during a traffic stop in Fruitland Park early Monday. Anthony Jared Ort, 22, of 5279 SE 34th Court in Ocala, and Jave’on Emmanuel Walters, 20, of 3885 SE 137th...
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges
ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
ocala-news.com
Gainesville convicted felon sentenced to over 20 years in prison for firearm, drug offenses
A 33-year-old convicted felon from Gainesville has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for drug-related offenses and possessing a loaded firearm. On Tuesday, William Harrison Quarterman, III was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Inmate dies in Alachua County Jail
Two investigations are underway after a 24-year-old Alachua County Jail inmate died on Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is conducting dual investigations into why Caleb Fink, of Hawthorne, was found dead in his cell at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. “Detention staff and EMS tried to revive him,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns
Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest mastermind behind deadly armed robbery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A second suspect is behind bars after a drug deal gone wrong at a Marion County hiking trail left one man dead and another injured. On Monday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jeovanni Pulgarin, 22, on charges of second degree murder and attempted armed robbery. The charges are in connection to the death of Cameron Dalzell.
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
Independent Florida Alligator
24-year-old inmate found dead in cell at the Alachua County Jail
An inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday afternoon, county officials said. Detention officers discovered Caleb Fink, 24, dead in his cell at 5 p.m. and tried to revive him with medical aid. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced him dead, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaley Behl said.
WCJB
Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
Clay County mother describes struggles and impact of losing daughter to fentanyl overdose
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl, the deadly drug Clay County officials are busy trying to keep off the streets, has caused heartbreak for so many families across our area. STORY: Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan. On Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced several...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
WCJB
Identity released of Alachua County Jail inmate found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the identity of the inmate who was found dead on Tuesday. Officials say Caleb Fink, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. The matter will also be...
wuft.org
Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Three of five members of what authorities said was a drug-trafficking ring in Gainesville that advertised the sale of narcotics on Snapchat were scheduled to appear in court for jury selection Monday. Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at...
