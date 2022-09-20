Read full article on original website
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Maggie
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
pawesome.net
Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants
We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice
That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
pethelpful.com
Which Dogs Live Longest?
Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.
lovemeow.com
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
iheart.com
Meet Freedom and Liberty! Meet Auggie!
Freedom (male), aged 5, and Liberty (female) aged 5.5, are a pair of bonded black lab mixes. They have grown up together since puppies and were surrendered together by an owner whose living situation was dire. Both dogs are friendly, house- and crate-trained, and medium to low energy. They both need to lose some weight and we are working on that with their foster- Liberty weighs nearly 80 lbs and Freedom around 60.
psychologytoday.com
3 Things Dog and Cat Guardians Get Right
It's important to continuously pursue learning about behavior and training for your dog or cat. Training with rewards is good reinforcement for your pet. The more of it you do, the better your pet will be trained. Increasing exercise and enrichment is good for your pet and a great way...
akc.org
Junior Handler Spotlight: Connor Wooton
Sometimes a hobby can become a lifelong passion. Now 18 years old, Connor Wooton, from Bel Air, Maryland, has just aged out of Junior Showmanship but credits his junior handler experience helping him develop his love of dog training. For Wooton, who is autistic, the dog world has been an opportunity to come out of his shell and make friends, which previously hasn’t always been easy for him.
pethelpful.com
Video of Great Dane Waiting for 'Love From Strangers' at Dinner Is Beyond Precious
We love to stop and pet the dogs we encounter when we are outside. It gives us a little mood boost, and the dogs love to get attention from strangers! One viral video is giving us a great example of how much dogs love when people stop to pet them on the street.
