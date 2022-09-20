Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.

PETS ・ 24 DAYS AGO