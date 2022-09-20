Read full article on original website
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol
It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors
Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Officially Joins DHS Law Enforcement Fleet
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proved to be quite popular with civilians and third party publications that have evaluated its performance. As Ford Authority previously reported, it’s starting to get noticed by state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies too, and it became the first EV to pass the Michigan State Police police test. Federal entities, such as the U.S. embassy in Poland and the FBI Police, have also added the model to their respective fleets, and after announcing its intention to do the same, the Department of Homeland Security has officially revealed its own Mach-E, the first EV to join the agency’s vehicle pool.
MotorAuthority
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami
Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
