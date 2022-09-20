The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proved to be quite popular with civilians and third party publications that have evaluated its performance. As Ford Authority previously reported, it’s starting to get noticed by state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies too, and it became the first EV to pass the Michigan State Police police test. Federal entities, such as the U.S. embassy in Poland and the FBI Police, have also added the model to their respective fleets, and after announcing its intention to do the same, the Department of Homeland Security has officially revealed its own Mach-E, the first EV to join the agency’s vehicle pool.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO