Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Here’s how health experts reacted
President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci say the virus is still taking too big a toll on Americans. Some fear the administration’s mixed messaging will hurt efforts against COVID-19.
Special master calls for help in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The former president also gets a deadline to produce any proof of tampering during the FBI search last month.
Moody backs Trump in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dear judge — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who has been endorsed for a second term by Donald Trump, is now jumping into the legal battle over the materials seized by the FBI from the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate. Nearly a dozen— Moody —...
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'? Experts weigh in
President Biden stirred debate among health experts Monday after commenting to CBS's 60 Minutes that the pandemic is over. Though Biden said the country is still fighting COVID-19, White House officials were nonetheless surprised by his comment: "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over."
Donald Trump's allies in the House GOP leapt to slam Tish James after the New York attorney general announced a civil suit against him, his family and his company.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 leader, predicted Empire State political fallout. What's happening? Minutes after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump, members of his family and the Trump Organization, House Republicans long allied with the former president began blasting her inquiry as politically motivated.
STD Cases Soar in US as Calls for More Prevention Surges
An alarming number of sexually transmitted diseases has surged in America, prompting officials to call for more preventative measures, CBS News reported. Of the STD numbers, there has been a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year, CBS News reported. In 2021, the rate of syphilis cases reached...
Special master to Trump’s lawyers: ‘You can't have your cake and eat it’
Judge Raymond Dearie pushed Trump’s lawyers repeatedly for not backing up the former president’s claim that he declassified the highly sensitive national security-related records discovered in his residence.
People With ADHD Are Struggling To Get Adderall Amid A Shortage And TikTok Stigma Is Not Helping
“I’m constantly nervous that I won’t be able to get my medicine, and I’ll get fired and not be able to find another job and turn back into a gross depressed garbage monster who hates himself for not being able to do his laundry.”
House Democrats, at long last, passed a package of pro-policing bills that turned off a handful of progressives — but not after some high drama on the floor.
The vote caps months of negotiation between the progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. What happened? House Democrats easily passed a package of four pro-policing bills on Thursday, capping months of negotiation between progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. It's a big win for the caucus, which had struggled to reach agreement on an issue of high importance to politically vulnerable "frontliners." But it didn't come without a share of the drama that Dems wanted to avoid this fall.
Trump attorney: 'We look forward' to defending against New York fraud claims
An attorney for Donald Trump on Wednesday called the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the former president and the Trump Organization a product of the office’s “political agenda” and said she looks “forward to defending our client” against the claims. “Today’s filing is...
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
Tish James fundraising appeal vows she will 'never be bullied' as attacks from Trump, Cuomo mount
James has not only vowed to fight against politicians' misdeeds, but she has also been the focal point of their own vindication tours.
Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service
Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
POLITICO Playbook PM: N.Y. AG drops the hammer on Trump
SIREN — New York AG TISH JAMES announced today that she is filing a civil lawsuit against DONALD TRUMP and his eldest three children, DONALD JR., IVANKA and ERIC, alleging that the Trump Organization engaged in a sprawling campaign of fraudulent business practices, Josh Gerstein, Erin Durkin and Kyle Cheney report.
Top aide to GOP approps leader heads to K Street
FIRST IN PI — TOP GRANGER AIDE HEADS TO K STREET: Cole Rojewski, who is chief of staff to the top Republican on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), has decamped for K Street to hang a shingle with another longtime GOP staffer. — Rojewski has...
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
Mar-a-Lago probe gives Trump plenty of headaches … and political benefits, too
A new Morning Consult/POLITICO poll illustrates the political benefits and larger downsides that the federal investigation continues to present for the former president.
Financial fraud charges against Trump puts light on abusive tax scheme
A tax-gaming tactic that former President Donald Trump is accused of using to reap millions of dollars in fraudulent tax breaks has been in the crosshairs of the IRS and lawmakers for years. But progress on putting a stop to it has been halting, at best. A lawsuit that New...
