Public Health

POLITICO

Moody backs Trump in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dear judge — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who has been endorsed for a second term by Donald Trump, is now jumping into the legal battle over the materials seized by the FBI from the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate. Nearly a dozen— Moody —...
AOL Corp

Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'? Experts weigh in

President Biden stirred debate among health experts Monday after commenting to CBS's 60 Minutes that the pandemic is over. Though Biden said the country is still fighting COVID-19, White House officials were nonetheless surprised by his comment: "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over."
POTUS
POLITICO

Donald Trump's allies in the House GOP leapt to slam Tish James after the New York attorney general announced a civil suit against him, his family and his company.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 leader, predicted Empire State political fallout. What's happening? Minutes after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump, members of his family and the Trump Organization, House Republicans long allied with the former president began blasting her inquiry as politically motivated.
POTUS
insideedition.com

STD Cases Soar in US as Calls for More Prevention Surges

An alarming number of sexually transmitted diseases has surged in America, prompting officials to call for more preventative measures, CBS News reported. Of the STD numbers, there has been a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year, CBS News reported. In 2021, the rate of syphilis cases reached...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

House Democrats, at long last, passed a package of pro-policing bills that turned off a handful of progressives — but not after some high drama on the floor.

The vote caps months of negotiation between the progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. What happened? House Democrats easily passed a package of four pro-policing bills on Thursday, capping months of negotiation between progressives, centrists and Congressional Black Caucus members. It's a big win for the caucus, which had struggled to reach agreement on an issue of high importance to politically vulnerable "frontliners." But it didn't come without a share of the drama that Dems wanted to avoid this fall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: N.Y. AG drops the hammer on Trump

SIREN — New York AG TISH JAMES announced today that she is filing a civil lawsuit against DONALD TRUMP and his eldest three children, DONALD JR., IVANKA and ERIC, alleging that the Trump Organization engaged in a sprawling campaign of fraudulent business practices, Josh Gerstein, Erin Durkin and Kyle Cheney report.
POTUS
POLITICO

Top aide to GOP approps leader heads to K Street

FIRST IN PI — TOP GRANGER AIDE HEADS TO K STREET: Cole Rojewski, who is chief of staff to the top Republican on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), has decamped for K Street to hang a shingle with another longtime GOP staffer. — Rojewski has...
U.S. POLITICS
Public Health
