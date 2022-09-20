Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating breaking and entering at storage unit on M-60
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident at a storage unit in the 17000 block of M-60 in Lockport Township. The incident happened sometime between September 9 and 22. According to deputies, the suspect(s) forced entry and stole tools,...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
MSP looking for bucket truck stolen from St. Joseph Co.
State police are looking for a stolen bucket truck out of St. Joseph County.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
UPDATE: MSP Identifies Hit-and-Run Suspect in Fairplain Twp. Hit-and-Run Crash
Michigan State Police have identified the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fairplain Township that took place late Monday night. The driver is cooperating with troopers and the crash remains under investigation, according to MSP. After the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
WISH-TV
NIPSCO proposes 16.5% electric rate increase on heals of natural gas price hike
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has proposed a 16.5% electric rate increase over two years, the company announced Monday. The rate increase will need approval from state authorities. NIPSCO provides electricity to 470,000 customers and natural gas to 830,000 customers across 32 counties in northern...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
UPMATTERS
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
Man riding moped hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, state police say
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night that left one man critically injured. The vehicle involved in the crash on Monday, Sept. 19, was likely a maroon 2006-13 model Chevrolet Impala, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
Daughter upset Indiana State Police will not open new investigation
So far, Indiana State Police has reviewed 15 of the 40 requests under SEA 177, and has declined to open a new investigation in all 15 cases.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A police report stated that the body of man who was found on shoreline of Lake Michigan was identified as a 45-year-old resident who lived near by. The man, who lives in the area, went outside to speak with two men, 18 and 20, who were being loud on the lakeshore […]
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
95.3 MNC
Severe weather warning in Indiana
There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
