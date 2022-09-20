ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Medical Minute: Weight Loss And Disease

OKLAHOMA CITY - New research shows weight loss surgery may not only help people lose weight. It may also help decrease the risk of diabetes, stroke and cancer. News 9's Robin Marsh has more on research from doctors in Thursday's Medical Minute.
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
405magazine.com

10 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 21-25

We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Sophie Deng

Tuesday's Amazing Oklahoman is a nationally recognized musician while still working on her high school diploma. Stillwater sophomore Sophie Deng is the only Oklahoman to be invited to the National Youth Orchestra in New York City. She's been studying cello since she was 4 years old.
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK

