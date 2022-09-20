Read full article on original website
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
At One Time, You Really Could Order Pumpkin Spice Pizza In NJ
Pretty soon, the leaves will be falling, all the apples will be picked, and everyone will be cuddling on the couch watching Halloween movies and enjoying the season's favorite flavor of EVERYTHING, pumpkin spice. You can't escape the pumpkin! It seems like there is a pumpkin spice flavor for absolutely...
Popular Halloween attraction finally returns to Union County, NJ
BERKELEY HEIGHTS — For the first time in two years, a popular Halloween-themed program returns to Union County. The Haunted Hayrides will take place at the Deserted Village of Feltville in the Watchung Reservation on the evenings of Oct. 21, 22, and 23. During the Haunted Hayrides, visitors ride...
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
Trick Or Treat Safely With This Fantastic Brick, NJ Event
Trick or treating was always the highlight of Halloween. Every year my friends and I would walk for what seemed like miles to get as much candy as humanly possible. I think one year we each filled like two pillowcases a piece, that was a good year!. Fortunately, my parents...
This Could Be the Perfect Spot for a Roller Skating Rink in Ocean County, NJ
Since Jackson Skate Center is closing, we won't have a roller skating rink in Ocean County. There is a rumor that maybe a new one will be built in the same location, but we'll have to wait and see. I can't seem to get answers to that. If you know anything about a new one being built, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
5 Miniature Golf Courses Not to Miss This Fall in Ocean County, NJ
TODAY is National Mini-Golf Day. I thought this would be a perfect place to remind you of some of the "best" mini-golf here at the Jersey Shore. It's fall tomorrow and it's about making memories and a great memory is playing mini-golf with the family. You chose the "best" of the best here in Ocean County and there were 5 that topped the list of mini-golf.
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Anonymous group stirs up backlash against Netflix plan for NJ
Ahead of an announcement on which project has been chosen for the redevelopment of a large parcel of vacant land in Monmouth County, one anonymous group of “local residents” has launched an anti-Netflix grassroots campaign. “No2Netflix” has created its own website and social media accounts. It is self-billed...
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
A Teacher Who Impacted Many And I Called A Friend
At best I was a very average student during my time at Central Regional High School but I developed relationships with some of my teachers that has carried on throughout the years. One of those special relationships was with identical twin sisters Lolita and Juanita Carfora who were revered Spanish teachers and spent 37 years sharing their love of the language and culture with students. I had them both during my high school years.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
