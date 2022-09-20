ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Beach Radio

Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
JACKSON, NJ
Beach Radio

5 Miniature Golf Courses Not to Miss This Fall in Ocean County, NJ

TODAY is National Mini-Golf Day. I thought this would be a perfect place to remind you of some of the "best" mini-golf here at the Jersey Shore. It's fall tomorrow and it's about making memories and a great memory is playing mini-golf with the family. You chose the "best" of the best here in Ocean County and there were 5 that topped the list of mini-golf.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

A Teacher Who Impacted Many And I Called A Friend

At best I was a very average student during my time at Central Regional High School but I developed relationships with some of my teachers that has carried on throughout the years. One of those special relationships was with identical twin sisters Lolita and Juanita Carfora who were revered Spanish teachers and spent 37 years sharing their love of the language and culture with students. I had them both during my high school years.
PINE BEACH, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

