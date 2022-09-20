ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way says record-high number need help with utility bills

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – With Fall officially set to return on Thursday, temperatures are going down, but utility bills will be heading back up.

The United Way’s 211 service helps connect people in southern West Virginia who need assistance on their utility bills with organizations that can help with financial support.

Simply dial 211 on your phone, and you’ll be connected with someone who can point you toward the right organization.

Executive Director for the United Way of Southern WV, Trena Dacal said 211 gets more calls about utility assistance than any other service.

“What we’ve seen since the pandemic is just a huge increase in calls to 211 for calls about utility assistance,” said Dacal. “We especially see that in the wintertime when people’s utility bills increase, sometimes dramatically.”

Dacal added in the last two years alone, they’ve received around 3,000 calls from people seeking assistance with utility bills.

In the past two years, utility costs have risen exponentially for many folks. Some say they can’t afford the high prices.

“(My landlord) said well you’ve got to pay $500 this time because utilities are moving up,” said Robert Curry of Beckley. “I was like oh wow what’s going on here?”

Dacal said it’s not just utility prices getting higher, but the prices of other everyday necessities also on the rise, that is putting such a strain on people’s finances.

“On someone with a limited budget, if inflation increases the cost of their groceries or their gas bill on their way to work, that’s going to trickle down in how they pay all their other bills as well,” said Dacal.

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
HOUSE RENT
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hinton News

Treasurer Moore announces $4.2 Million worth of WV cash now checks mailed to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, innovative unclaimed property program, and I encourage residents to be on the lookout for the envelope from our Office containing a check with their money,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one more way in which we’ve worked to modernize the State Treasurer’s Office...
POLITICS
WVNS

City of Bluefield plans Housing Research Project

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The City of Bluefield will bring in outside experts to help the city find more housing opportunities available in the area. The City is partnering with Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research to figure out what type of apartments, houses, and student housing availability can possibly come to Bluefield in the near future. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
CLENDENIN, WV
lootpress.com

Summers County Commission seeking input from citizen’s on what to do with some land

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Commission would like the citizen’s input on what to do with some land. According to Summers County Commissioner Mike Gore, the county commission is currently obtaining guidelines and ideas to improve the county’s land on Willowwood Road. This land was given to Summers County by FEMA in the year 2000.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana could do more harm than good. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board met a few weeks ago to discuss a proposal to cap the potency of THC in medical marijuana to ten percent. Adam Goers, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs with […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed

CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNS

WVDOT makes statement on Beckley Travel Plaza fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An early morning fire happened at the Beckley Travel Plaza on the Turnpike today, Friday, September 23, 2022. A reported grease fire at a fast-food restaurant closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike earlier this morning. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller and Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

West Virginia ambulance company owner charged with IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and three counts “obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” Smyth was the operator of the companies Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service, Inc., Stat Ambulance Service, Inc., and Stat EMS, LLC. The three companies provided ambulance services to the residents of Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New companies are changing West Virginia’s energy economy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s recent wave of big economic announcements marks a big change in the Mountain State. But Governor Jim Justice says some things will remain the same. This will not be a case of “out with the old, and in with the new.” But it will be a pretty significant mix. […]
ECONOMY
WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

