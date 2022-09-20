Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Conservation removes more invasive carp than expected
The Missouri Department of Conservation completed a successful invasive carp removal project, removing even more than officials had hoped. The goal of the project was to remove 15,000 pounds of invasive carp from the river, at the completion of the project department officials had removed 25,000 pounds. The project improved...
How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
kttn.com
All of Northern Missouri plagued by dry conditions as below normal rainfall continues to be an issue
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions now cover all of North Missouri. The map was released Thursday morning, September 22nd, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, September 20th. For the Green Hills area, there is moderate drought in...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
This Missouri museum is the ‘official’ site for visiting dinosaurs in the Show-Me State
Missouri state officials now claim Ste. Genevieve is the official dinosaur visitor site of the Show-Me State.
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
Missouri College Student Discovers 66-Million-Year-Old Triceratops Fossil
As the finder, she also earned naming rights.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation shares CWD sampling locations for deer hunters
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters that it is again offering free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease during the entire deer season at select locations in the region, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors. MDC is also...
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch an Intense Missouri Lightning Storm Captured by a Trail Cam
The thunderstorms that went through Missouri and Illinois recently were about as intense as they come. Several tornadoes and tons of lightning were present in those storm systems. One trail cam in Missouri was able to capture crazy lightning thanks to a military-grade night vision camera. According to the video...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
mycouriertribune.com
Countries Missouri imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Missouri imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Missouri.
Rare dog loses 40 pounds while missing for 3 weeks
ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An extremely rare dog that went missing at the end of August was found Tuesday. Tito is a championship-winning endangered otterhound. He went missing the day his family arrived at their new home in west St. Louis County. A missing dog flyer was stuck to a stop sign just 20 feet […]
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Comments / 0