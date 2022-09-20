ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FOX2Now

How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
KYTV

When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
KSN News

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
Alex Holmes
Awesome 92.3

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
FOX 2

Rare dog loses 40 pounds while missing for 3 weeks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An extremely rare dog that went missing at the end of August was found Tuesday. Tito is a championship-winning endangered otterhound. He went missing the day his family arrived at their new home in west St. Louis County. A missing dog flyer was stuck to a stop sign just 20 feet […]
