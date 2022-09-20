Read full article on original website
Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'
A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
How To Transfer Money From One Bank Account To Another?
You can transfer money between bank accounts in many ways, including online, through a mobile app, or by a bank branch. The best way to send money depends on how soon you need it and why you're sending it.
Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black
A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Single mum on benefits spent £22,000 in two-week spree after cash was accidentally paid into her bank account
A SINGLE mum went on a two-week spree spending £22,000 after the money was paid into her bank account by mistake. Margaret McDonnell, 23, who is on benefits, was left stunned when the whopping amount of £43,750 was deposited into her account. The woman went on a “massive...
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why
It's a mistake she's bemoaning to this day. Many buyers have resorted to paying cash for homes in today's competitive market. Doing so could leave you in a tight spot with little savings, so you may want to consider financing a home purchase using a mortgage instead. Earlier this year,...
Facebook forced to payout $38million to users over location tracking – find out if you’re owed money
FACEBOOK has reached a $37.5million dollar settlement with users who accused the company of wrongfully tracking their location. Plaintiffs say Facebook tracked them through their IP addresses even after they had shut off location services. "Facebook has been covertly obtaining detailed location information from users regardless of whether a user...
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off
"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card fraud in...
22-year-old shares nightmare of getting scammed by a fake job: 'I went from excited to devastated in a month'
Callie Heim was thrilled to start her marketing job with Waymo, the buzzy self-driving car company, earlier this summer. She'd had a tough year — her mom recently passed away, she moved back home and she was adjusting to life after college. The job offer felt like a turning...
Listen to a scammer's chilling attempt to swindle a woman out of her life savings by pretending to be her bank
A cruel scammer tried to swindle a woman out of her savings by pretending to be her bank warning her about fake attempted fraud. The scammer, who identified himself as Martin Moore and spoke in a British accent, called a New Zealand woman claiming to be from Westpac's fraud prevention team.
How to Check In to a Hotel Without a Credit Card
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Traveling with a credit card has enormous benefits. Perhaps most importantly, credit cards are typically safer to carry and use than cash. If your wallet gets stolen, you can contact your bank to lock your credit card, but any cash you were carrying is likely gone forever. If your credit card is used fraudulently, you generally won't be responsible for paying back those purchases.
A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages, probe finds. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.
A diner must pay its staff $1.35 million in damages and back wages after it ran an illegal tip pool, the Labor Department announced.
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
Watchdog says fraudsters may have stolen billions in COVID-19 relief money
A federal watchdog investigating the deployment of pandemic relief funds said fraudsters may have stolen tens of billions of dollars from the Department of Labor.
Opinion: Credit card debt is a problem — but these fees are ‘anti-competitive cartel behavior’
Utah is home to some of the highest rates of credit card debt in the nation, landing among the top 20 states in terms of the amount of credit debt carried by residents, according to a new report. The WalletHub survey found Utahns carry an average of $2,225 in credit...
