Westmoreland County man accused of leaving obscene and vulgar voicemails for members of Congress
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hempfield Township man allegedly left hundreds of obscene and vulgar voicemails for nearly three dozen members of Congress. Mark Ray, 62, is facing several misdemeanor charges. Police said he called the U.S. Capitol switchboard about 1,400 times between January 2020 and August 2022. Police...
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
Oz, Fetterman showdown has taken center-stage in midterms battle: Here is what Pennsylvania voters had to say
Voters in a rural Pennsylvania county were split when it came to the heated battle for U.S. Senate brewing in the state between Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, a political newcomer. Fox News Digital spoke to a number of residents in Indiana County,...
Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails
HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members. He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.
Gov. Wolf welcomes Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has officially welcomed the Global Clean Energy Action Forum underway at the convention center in Downtown Pittsburgh. Earlier on Thursday, he spoke with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 about why the city is the place to stage the event. "It's a reflection of the...
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
Masks optional at Pittsburgh Public Schools, effective Friday
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools says masks will be optional, effective Friday. This follows a drop in Allegheny County’s COVID-19 community level from medium to low. Last Friday, when that level rose to medium, masks were recommended, as per the district’s health and safety plan.
Why did the Pittsburgh police union reject the city’s offer for raises and disciplinary changes?
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes...
Pittsburgh man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsburgh man is facing misdemeanor charges after illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack and entering the conference room of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, officials said. Thomas Carey, 21, communicated with four other men beforehand to coordinate their plans and then all illegally entered the...
City Council approves $230,000 settlement in 2016 crash involving Pittsburgh Police
Pittsburgh City Council last week approved a $230,000 settlement covering a 2016 incident in which a Pittsburgh Police officer ran a red light and crashed into a civilian motorist. According to the complaint filed by Natasha Bruce, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by...
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
Fetterman holds rally at IUP, speaks to students, community members
Chants filled the air and people lined up as John Fetterman came to IUP yesterday. On Tuesday evening, a group of approximately 450 people comprised of IUP Students and Community Members filled the main lobby of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) to see Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as he made a campaign stop at IUP in his race for the United States Senate.
Josh Shapiro rallies in Pittsburgh, vows to create more labor protections for Pa. workers if elected governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said Monday during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh that he would work to create more labor protections for Pennsylvania workers if elected governor in November. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, faces Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the general election. On Monday, Shapiro visited...
Fetterman visits Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award
Pennsylvania’s I-579 Cap Urban Connector project is one of 12 finalists in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ 2022 America’s Transportation Awards. The finalists will compete for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner. The public will choose […] The post Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award appeared first on Transportation Today.
Robinson Run South Branch Bridge Number 3 replacement project underway
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Robinson Run South Branch Bridge Number 3 replacement project has people who live in the area excited to know the Allegheny County bridge is being replaced. Bridge work underway: See it in the video above. Helen Cardillo said, "It's amazing to watch." "It's...
Some Pittsburgh elected officials caution against 'blue hydrogen' hub pitch
Leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, and hydrogen figures to be a key topic of discussion. While the gas is quickly gaining cache as the future of American energy, there are disagreements about what Pittsburgh’s role should be concerning hydrogen.
Allegheny County offices evacuated after contractor hits gas, water line in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Multiple Allegheny County offices were evacuated after a gas line and water line were hit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials said the lines were hit by a private contractor on Forbes Avenue. The offices will be closed for the day. The closed offices include Children Initiatives,...
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
