What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 21, 2022: North Allegheny, Seneca Valley collide in girls soccer

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sophia Palermo fights for the ball against Fox Chapel on Sept. 14.

The first day of autumn brings another warm day throughout the district, as well as a red-hot matchup on the pitch in WPIAL Class 6A girls soccer.

Before the mercury drops in the days ahead, the first big clash between Section 1-6A powers North Allegheny and Seneca Valley will take place in Harmony.

The Tigers have been perfect this season, winning all six section matches while building a record of 10-0 overall.

The Raiders have yet to lose this season as well. They are 5-0-2 in section play, 6-0-2 overall with those ties coming against Fox Chapel and Pine-Richland.

A year ago, North Allegheny swept the regular season series, winning both matches by scores of 2-0. The Tigers were upset in the 4A quarterfinals last fall while the Raiders reached the title match before failing to Moon.

Seneca Valley has won five district girls soccer championships, the most recent in 2018. North Allegheny has two WPIAL titles, won in 2019 and 2020.

Big games away from the Mount

There are several other key matches set for Wednesday in WPIAL girls soccer, including tests for both Mt. Lebanon and Mt. Pleasant.

The Blue Devils and Vikings hit the road for big section showdowns. Mt. Lebanon (5-0) visits neighbor Bethel Park (5-1) with first place in Section 2-4A up for grabs.

Mt. Pleasant (3-0) travels to nearby

(4-0) for a first-place fight in Section 3-2A.

Two other matches Wednesday with first place at stake see South Park (4-0) visiting Keystone Oaks (3-0-1) in Section 4-2A and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-0) hosting Winchester Thurston (4-0) in Section 4-A.

Girls golf sectionals

The 2022 WPIAL individual golf sectionals will conclude Wednesday with the spotlight shining on the girls.

The district finals’ first round will be held Sept. 26 at the Youghiogheny Country Club in McKeesport with the second round slated for Oct. 3 at the Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.

Here is a rundown of the sites for the four Class 3A and one 2A sectional events with the host school in parentheses.

Section 1-3A: Diamond Run Golf Course (North Allegheny)

Section 2-3A: Butler’s Golf Course (Elizabeth Forward)

Section 3-3A: Greensburg Country Club (Hempfield)

Section 4-3A: Buffalo Golf Course (Kiski Area)

Section 1-2A: Cedrarbook Golf Course (Greensburg Central Catholic)

The girls Section 2-2A qualifiers were held Tuesday.

Community Policy