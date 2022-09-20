ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

Louisiana man gets 30 years in DUI death of 9-year-old girl

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who admitted to being drunk when he crashed into the back of a family’s minivan, killing a 9-year-old girl, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Wendell Lachney, 58, of the New Orleans suburb of Belle Chasse, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injury and other offenses in the Oct. 22, 2021, wreck that killed Abigail Douglas, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office said.

Lachney was driving more than 60 mph (95 kph) when he drove into the vehicle in Gretna, another New Orleans suburb, according to Connick’s statement.

Lachney, who already had two prior DWI convictions, had been drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana hours before he drove into the rear of the minivan, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police troopers reported finding an opened bottle of whiskey, wine, a cup of beer, marijuana and a pipe that Lachney had used to smoke the marijuana inside his car. Lachney’s blood was drawn more than 2½ hours after the crash, and his blood-alcohol content was .22% — more than double the .08% legal limit to drive under Louisiana law.

Douglas’ mother testified before state District Judge Stephen Grefer before he handed down the sentence. The mother spoke of being stopped at a red light when she saw Lachney close in from behind and then slam into their minivan.

“I watched strangers performing CPR on my 9-year-old on the cold cement road,” she said. “I fell to my knees as I grabbed a man by his legs and begged him to save my daughter. I screamed to God and to the helpers to kill me instead. Take me, so my daughter can live. I prayed. I begged ... Did you hear my screams that night, Wendell?”

Grefer sentenced Lachney to 30 years on the vehicular homicide charge and five years suspended for the vehicular negligent injury charge to be served on home incarceration after he’s released from prison. The judge also sentenced him to three months for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and 15 days for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty

The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Belle Chasse, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Gretna, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Belle Chasse, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Gretna, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Louisiana State Police#Smoking Marijuana#Violent Crime#Dwi
WWL-TV

Reserve Pastor Errol Victor sentenced to life in prison

RESERVE, La. — A pastor from Reserve was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday morning for murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008. Errol Victor Sr. was sentenced for the beating death of 8-year-old ML Lloyd III. That sentence was predetermined by Louisiana law, but his 14-year fight against the charges and a string of last-ditch efforts to overturn his July 20 conviction made Wednesday morning’s proceedings at the courthouse in Edgard less than a foregone conclusion.
RESERVE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

1 woman killed and another injured on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one woman and injured another in Plum Orchard on Tuesday. According to police, two women were shot in their vehicle on the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 p.m. One of the women was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy