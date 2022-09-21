ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Weekly state high school football rankings

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 21, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (9) 90

2. Maple Grove 80

3. Prior Lake 67

4. Stillwater 57

5. Lakeville South 55

6. Rosemont 44

7. Woodbury 41

8. Shakopee 30

9. Forest Lake 17

10. Minnestonka 16

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (9) 99

2. St. Thomas Academy 87

3. Elk River 75

4. Mahtomedi 74

5. Chanhassen 61

6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 39

(tie) Rochester Mayo 39

8. Spring Lake Park 22

9. Sauk Rapida-Rice 13

10. SP Harding/Humboldt 12

Others receiving votes: Chaska 11, St. Francis 10, Andover 3, Waconia 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchison (9) 99

2. Rocori 78

3. Stewartville 66

4. Simley 62

5. Holy Angels 57

6. Princeton 39

7. Mound Westonka 38

8. Marshall 34

9. Grand Rapids 21

10. Richfield 15

Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 11, North Branch 8, Becker 5, Detroit Lakes 5, Byron 4, Winona 4, Fridley 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Cannon Falls (8) 98

2. Esko (1) 81

3. Pierz (1) 76

4. Watertown-Mayer 63

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60

6. Milaca 44

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38

8. Aitkin 36

9. Dassel-Cokato 12

10. Waseca 9

Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 8, Minneapolis Henry 6, Fairmont 3, Rochester Lourdes 3, Two Harbors 3, Zimmerman 3, New London-Spicer 2, Belle Plaine 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (9) 98

2. Minneapolis North 84

3. Caledonia (1) 79

4. Barnesville 65

5. Jackson Co. Central 59

6. Pipestone Area 48

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 42

8. Royalton 22

9. Kimball Area 12

10. Concordia Academy 10

Others receiving votes: Osakis 9, St. Clair/Loyola 9, Blue Earth Area 5, Norwood Young America 2, West Central Area/Ashby 2, Maple River 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (8) 98

2. BOLD 65

(tie) Mayer Lutheran (1) 65

4. Lester Prairie (1) 58

5. New York Mills 57

6. Fillmore Central 52

7. Mahnomen/Waubun 45

8. Kerkhover-Murdock-Sunburg 34

9. Deer River 32

10. Ottertail Central 9

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 7, Martin County West 6, Pine River-Backus 3, Bethlehem Academy 5, Red Lake County Central 3, Murray County Central 2, Randolph 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2, Chisholm 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Norcross (4) 85

2. Lanesboro (2) 76

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 70

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 68

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 57

6. Spring Grove (1) 49

7. Verndale (1) 46

8. Renville County West 31

9. Hancock 24

10. Kittson County Central 21

Others receiving votes: Osakis Nevis 7, Grand Meadow 6, Cherry 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Red Rock Central 1, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1.

