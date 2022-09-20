ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run

The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Aaron Judge
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup

The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Chase#American League
ClutchPoints

The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed

The MLB offseason hasn’t even started, and the race for the top names in the league are on. One of the biggest names available in the offseason is Jacob deGrom, who has publicly stated that he will test free agency in 2023. Because of that, teams like the Atlanta Braves are already gunning for the […] The post The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs

Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the […] The post ‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61

On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

The 5 greatest individual offensive seasons in Yankees history amid Aaron Judge’s historic HR chase

Aaron Judge is on the precipice of making MLB history. The New York Yankees superstar has an opportunity to pass Roger Maris’ Yankees all-time single season home run mark. Additionally, Judge has a legitimate shot at the Triple Crown. As a result of Judge’s incredible 2022 campaign, we decided to take a look at the […] The post The 5 greatest individual offensive seasons in Yankees history amid Aaron Judge’s historic HR chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number

For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy