Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal
During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Yardbarker
MacKinnon’s Contract Helps Avalanche Build NHL’s Next Dynasty
With one stroke of a pen, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL and the highest-paid of the salary cap era, beginning as of the 2023-24 season. The $12.6 million average annual value (AAV) attached to his new contract lifts him over Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, the previous record-holder ($12.5 million).
Yardbarker
Bruins legend Ray Bourque gives heartfelt tribute to Zdeno Chara following retirement
Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara finally called it a career on Tuesday after 25 seasons in the NHL. His retirement has led to many tributes from around the hockey world, including from fellow Bruins legends in their own right. Former NHL defenseman Ray Bourque gave his perspective on Chara’s amazing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sabres expected to name captain prior to regular season
The Buffalo Sabres haven’t officially had a captain since just prior to this season when they stripped the title from the injured Jack Eichel prior to an early-season trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. That year-long absence will come to an end soon, though, as newly-extended general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters today that the team will announce their leadership group for 2022-23, including a team captain, prior to the regular season.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a ‘significant’ suspension
Udoka could miss some or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season for a violation of team rules. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in...
Protestor sets arm on fire before Roger Federer retirement match at Laver Cup
Hours before the Roger Federer last match extravaganza kicked off at the 2022 Laver Cup, an eventgoer took to the
NFL・
Andre Iguodala to re-sign with Warriors: ‘Last one’
Andre Iguodala plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for a 19th and likely final NBA season. The 38-year-old
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Chara's legacy is transforming Bruins back into Stanley Cup-caliber franchise
Not too long ago the Boston Bruins sat near the bottom of the NHL with almost no hope in sight. After a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, the Bruins finished the 2005-06 campaign with the fifth-worst record in the league and dealt their best player, Joe Thornton, to the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline for an underwhelming return of players.
NBC Sports
Report: Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce terms of the contract.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0